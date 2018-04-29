2018 NFL Draft: Best undrafted players list headlined by two Longhorns, two Auburn Tigers
With the 2018 NFL Draft in the books, let's look at the best players who didn't get selected
For as many steals as there were on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, there undoubtedly were questionable decisions made by a variety of teams. I mean, there was a run on punters in the fifth round.
Those questionable decisions mean there are plenty of quality prospects ready to be signed.
Let's look at the best available undrafted free agents.
Top 20 still available
- Holton Hill, CB, Texas. Long, press man cornerback with twitchiness but has off-field concerns.
- Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn. Somewhat raw but ferocious edge-rusher with good burst and bend.
- Kameron Kelly, DB, San Diego State. Converted safety with plenty of pop behind his hands and good ball production in college.
- Quin Blanding, S, Virginia. Run-support safety with plus speed who gets sideline to sideline in a hurry but doesn't have quality man-to-man skills.
- Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State. Big, physical, contested-catch monster who put on a show relative to his size at the combine.
- Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford. Long, rangy, man-to-man corner who lacks downfield speed.
- Darious Williams, CB, UAB. Undersized outside cornerback with impressive twitchiness and aggressive ball skills.
- Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana. Ideal weakside linebacker who will find the football in a hurry against the run.
- Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia. Hyper-athletic offensive tackle with off-field issues.
- Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State. Throwback thumper who sheds blocks well and makes up for his lack of athleticism with a non-stop motor. Adequate in coverage too.
- Coleman Shelton, OC, Washington. Tall but nimble pivot with good, not great strength at the point of attack.
- Jester Weah, WR, Pittsburgh. Body of an outside No. 1 and was a major deep threat in 2016. Wins in contested-catch situations too.
- Arrion Springs, CB, Oregon. Has decency to get beat deep but his athleticism helps him get his hands on the football in the short to intermediate ranges.
- Poona Ford, DT, Texas. Stocky defensive tackle who almost always wins the leverage battle and has light feet to burst upfield and disrupt.
- Jeremy Reaves, S, South Alabama. Undersized safety who's always around the football and has the quickness and range to be a ball hawk.
- Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa. Good vision and balance. Dynamic player in the screen game. Lacks downfield speed and size.
- Tray Matthews, S, Auburn. What he lacks in agility he makes up for with his willingness to come up and hit ball-carriers near the line.
- Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss. Decent-sized, well-rounded receiver who can stretch the field some and showcases strong hands in contested-catch situations.
- Damon Webb, S, Ohio State. Not an imposing safety prospet, but had flashes of impressive range from center field.
- Matthew Thomas, LB, Florida State. Play recognition can be be slow. Supremely explosive athlete who can get to outside run plays quickly.
