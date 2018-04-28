2018 NFL Draft: Cardinals pick Christian Kirk, set up future after Larry Fitzgerald

With the No. 47 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cardinals selected Christian Kirk, wide receiver out of Texas A&M.

Grade: B+

Pete Prisco: They need to get faster and Kirk will do that. This is a young receiver to grow with Josh Rosen.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Slot receiver with flashes of elite top-end speed, just not consistent in that department. Not a major yards-after-the-catch threat. Underneath option with the ability to make difficult catches.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Cardinals needed to help their receiving corps, and Christian Kirk could be a contributor right away. Behind Larry Fitzgerald, this is a receiving corps in flux with J.J. Nelson, Chad Williams and Brice Butler. It would not be a surprise to see Kirk start right away, and he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver during the season. That said, he's only worth a late-round pick in re-draft leagues. In dynasty leagues, Kirk is worth a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

NCAA recap

Damon Sayles, Gigem247: Entering the 2017 season, Kirk was a consensus preseason All-American who was on the watch list for several college football awards, including the Maxwell, Biletnikoff and Hornung Award. He was a do-it-all athlete for the Aggies who not only was the SEC's top returning pass catcher but also the NCAA's active leader in punt return average and punts returned for touchdowns. He entered the year needing only 793 all-purpose yards to become only Texas A&M's sixth player ever to accumulate 4,000 career yards and only 63 receiving yards to reach 2,000 for his career.

Kirk finished his career with 234 receptions for 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns as a receiver and seven touchdowns as a returner (six on punts) for the Aggies. Kirk was named a first-team All-SEC selection as an all-purpose player and a return specialist. He also was a second-team All-SEC wide receiver. His final game in a Texas A&M uniform might have served as the best audition tape, as he recorded 13 catches for 189 and three touchdowns against Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl. He finished the game with 219 all-purpose yards.