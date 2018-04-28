2018 NFL Draft: Cowboys add Mike White to quarterback options behind Dak Prescott

With the No. 171 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected Mike White, quarterback out of Western Kentucky.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: B

Chris Trapasso: White has impressive arm talent and gets the ball out quickly. Major problems against pressure.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Slinging, three-quarter delivery. Above-average athlete. Good, not great arm. Pocket presence is there but spotty in its effectiveness. Downfield touch is adequate. Can work to second read. Has backup potential. Could win a game or two as a spot starter.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, White picked South Florida, where he played six games as a true freshman, completing 53.1 percent of his passes for 1,083 yards with three TDs and nine interceptions. He faltered as a sophomore, completing 50.4 percent of his passes for 1,639 yards with eight TDs and seven interceptions. After losing his grip on the starting job, White transferred to Western Kentucky, where after sitting out a season he exploded back onto the scene with 4,363 yards on 67.7 percent passing as well as 37 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He started with a bang, carving up Rice for 517 yards on 25-of-31 passing with three TDs, and would post nine games with at least three scores throughout the year.

White couldn't quite match his production the previous year as a senior, but he still completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,177 yards along with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He posted back-to-back five-touchdown games in the middle of the year against Charlotte and Old Dominion and later had another against Middle Tennessee State.