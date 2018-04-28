2018 NFL Draft: Cowboys take Michael Gallup, add to receiver corps after cutting Dez Bryant

With the No. 81 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected Michael Gallup, wide receiver out of Colorado State.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: This kid is a playmaker with good size and has great ball skills. He will push for a starting job right away.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Smart, nuanced pass-catcher. Effortless beating press at the line and clicking into top gear. Strong hands. Can win on throws outside is frame. Plus agility with the ball in his hands. Will make defenders miss.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Cowboys needed a receiver with Dez Bryant gone, and they finally addressed the position in the NFL Draft with Michael Gallup. He could easily play right away for a Cowboys team that has Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Deonte Thompson as the top four receivers, and Jason Witten (retirement) could also be gone. Gallup is worth a look with a late-round pick in re-draft leagues, and he's a third-round pick in rookie-only leagues for dynasty formats.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A native of Monroe, Ga., Gallup spent two seasons at Butler County Community College (Kansas) before transferring to Colorado State before his junior season. He totaled 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns on 76 receptions in his first year with the Rams, scoring three touchdowns each in his final two games of the season against San Diego State and Idaho.

Gallup didn't have quite the scoring touch as a senior in 2017, managing only seven scores in 13 games, but he did bump his production up to 100 receptions for 1,418 yards, including six games with at least 100 yards receiving. His biggest performance came in October against Nevada where he snagged 13 catches for 263 yards and three touchdowns against Nevada. He was one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's most outstanding receiver.