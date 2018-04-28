2018 NFL Draft Day 2 recap: Grades, Mason Rudolph's new team, Derrius Guice's slide
Breaking down all the action from the second day of the 2018 NFL Draft
Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft are in the books -- if you missed the action from Round 1, you can read all about our winners and losers here -- and now it's time to take a close look at exactly what happened.
Mason Rudolph, one of six quarterbacks who some thought would be taken in the first round, slipped past everyone in Round 2 before finding a new home in the third round with the Steelers. Derrius Guice, another potential first rounder in many mock drafts, lasted until the 59th pick, when he was finally chosen by the Redskins.
Here's a look at what happened Friday on another wild night in Arlington, Texas.
And you can read more about what happened on Day 2 below.
