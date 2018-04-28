2018 NFL Draft Day 3: Maurice Hurst tops list of the best available prospects
A handful of quality pass-rushers are still on the board, as is the 'other' Oklahoma State wide receiver
The second round of the 2018 NFL Draft featured offensive linemen flying off the board early and six wide receivers ... but no Derrius Guice or Maurice Hurst.
Guice, the LSU running back, finally heard his named called with the 59th pick overall in the second round. Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph lasted until the third round. The Chiefs ended Day Two by selecting Dorian O'Daniel, a versatile linebacker I had as my No. 31 overall prospect in this draft.
Hurst, the Michigan defensive tackle who many believe has first-round talent, is still on the board. There are many other good football players still on the board as we look ahead to Round 4. Let's take a look at who they are.
Top 25 still available
- Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan - It seems as though Hurst's heart condition is playing a major role in his draft slide. On film, he's a top 10 prospect in this class, a perfect fit as a penetrating defensive tackle in today's NFL.
- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB/DE, Oklahoma - This is a three-down, bendy, speed-rusher with long, active arms who was highliy productive in college. What's not to like?
- Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State - James Washington was the big-play target for Mason Rudolph. Ateman was the go-to guy on third downs and in tight coverage in the red-zone. He's a high-point monster.
- Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon - Crosby is a compact mauler who has good feet and really moves people in the run game. I'm really surprised he's still available, because he could even play guard if need be and dominate with his low center of gravity and power.
- Holton Hill, CB, Texas - There are some off-field concerns with Hill, which could've precipitated him still being available in Round 4. On the field, he's a tall, long-armed press man cornerback with plus athleticism.
- Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State - Some teams might have concerns about Sweat's knee, but ummm, have you seen his combine workout? Jadeveon Clowney-like. He plays like Clowney too. Lengthy, power defensive end who's a ridiculous linear athlete.
- Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech - Settle is built like a run-lane clogging nose tackle but moves like he's a smaller, one-gap defensive tackle. He wins with burst and active hands.
- Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama - All Bozeman did in the NFL farm system also known as the SEC was block everything in front of him in the run game, and his wide, strong frame lead to him being a brick wall in pass-protection. He has "late-round steal" written all over him.
- Deontay Burnett, WR, USC - A premier slot-only wideout in this class, Burnett's short with a tiny frame by NFL standards, yet is a twitchy mover in space and has outstanding ball skills and a willingness to make diving catches down the field. Fun niche prospect.
- Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech - Stroman is the type of cornerback teams will want to stop pesky players like Burnett at the next level. He's a quick slot cornerback who was consistently productive during an illustrious career at Virginia Tech. Stroman had seven picks and 21 pass breakups in his final two seasons in Blacksburg.
- Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest - A shoulder injury may be the reason Ejiofor's sliding. His film shows a defensive end/defensive tackle hybrid with long, heavy arms he deploys often on offensive linemen. He's a refined prospect with a bright future.
- Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn - Holland isn't a pass-rushing technician, yet he's not dull with his hands and absolutely flies off the edge with reckless abandon on seemingly every snap.
- Auden Tate, WR, Florida - A poor combine sunk Tate. He's such a fluid mover for 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds and is a dominant high-point receiver.
- Kameron Kelly, S, San Diego State - Kelly will fly up and lay the lumber in run support and obviously has quality coverage skills due to his time spent at cornerback in college.
- Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina - A high-cut linebacker who's quicker than fast, Moore excels in coverage, mainly in zone. He had 14 -- yes, 14 -- interceptions in his four-year career with the Gamecocks.
- R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami - One of the only prospects I saw clearly make Quenton Nelson whiff in pass protection. McIntosh is either a power defensive end or a nickel inside rusher. I love his swim move, which is what he used to beat the top-10 pick.
- Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State - My comparison for Ballage is David Johnson. Both are tall, hyper-athletic running backs who're super-comfortable catching the football.
- Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State - Jones rarely got help via chips from tight ends at Ohio State and held his own on an island in his final season in Columbus. He has NFL size and length. With added power, he can be a mid-round pick who becomes a franchise tackle.
- Quin Blanding, S, Virginia - Mostly an active run-stopper who's typically first to the football, Blanding has some range as a deep safety but coverage isn't his forte.
- Justin Lawler, DE, SMU - Lawler's lack of length and twitchiness will likely lead to him falling far into Day Three. He's a powerful player and understands how to use his hands to win the leverage battle against the run and when he's rushing the passer.
