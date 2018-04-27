2018 NFL Draft: Dolphins take Mike Gesicki, add dangerous pass-catcher to offense

With the No. 42 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Dolphins selected Mike Gesicki, tight end out of Penn State.

Grade: B+

Pete Prisco: They get one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the draft. Adam Gase will love him.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Smooth athlete. Not super explosive but isn't clunky in his movements. Strong hands. Has impressive leaping ability and body control. Above-average in contested-catch situations. Good, not great speed. Decent after the catch. Useful albeit unspectacular pass-catching TE.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Dolphins needed a tight end, and Mike Gesicki should have the chance to start right away. He's a rookie tight end, so he won't make much of an impact in 2018, and he's not worth drafting in re-draft leagues. And in dynasty leagues, Gesicki is a second- or third-round pick.

NCAA recap

Andrew Callahan, Lions247: One of the nation's top-ranked high school tight ends in 2014 according to 247Sports Composite, Gesicki was slow to transition after primarily playing wideout before college. He struggled with his blocking and owned just 24 receptions following his sophomore year. That offseason, he recommitted himself to the position and laid the foundation for a break-out junior campaign that produced 48 catches for 679 yards and five touchdowns.

Multiple preseason All-America honors then followed, as Gesicki readied for 2017. Despite seeing 18 fewer targets as a senior, he managed to break Penn State's all-time marks for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns by a tight end. No one was targeted more often in the red zone than the 6-foot-6, 250-pound human mismatch, and his nine touchdown catches tied for the team lead.