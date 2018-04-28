2018 NFL Draft: Eagles trade in front of Cowboys, add Dallas Goedert at tight end

With the No. 49 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected Dallas Goedert, tight end out of South Dakota State after a trade with the Colts.

Grade: B+

Pete Prisco: He is a nice pass-catching tight end who will replace Trey Burton. I like this pick for the Eagles.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Big-bodied matchup nightmare tight end with some in-line blocking experience. Tracks ball wonderfully down the field and can make catches with coverage draped on him. Build up speed and good but not great agility.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: This wasn't the ideal landing spot for Goedert for his Fantasy value since the Eagles have a star ahead of him on the depth chart with Zach Ertz. Goedert can fill the Trey Burton role, but he should not be selected in the majority of re-draft leagues. In dynasty leagues, Goedert is worth a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: Recruited out of Britton, South Dakota, Goedert redshirted in 2013 before seeing limited work in 2014 as a freshman, then catching 26 balls for 484 yards and three TDs as a sophomore. His breakout came in 2016, when the junior snagged 92 passes for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning him unanimous FCS All-America honors. His biggest performance game against Western Illinois, when Goedert tallied 204 yards and four TDs on eight receptions in one game.

Goedert turned in a strong senior season for the Jackrabbits, catching 72 passes for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns while again being named a unanimous FCS All-American. He posted two 11-receptions games as a senior and topped 100 yards six times, including in four straight games in the middle of the year.