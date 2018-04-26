2018 NFL Draft: Full draft order for all seven rounds, times, dates, how to watch and stream

Who will the Browns take with the first overall pick? Will the Giants go running back at No. 2, or will they go defense, or even quarterback?

It won't be long before we all find out, as we're just a few short hours from the start of the 2018 NFL Draft. What figures to be one of the most interesting drafts in years begins at 8 p.m. when Commissioner Roger Goodell announces "with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft the Cleveland Browns select ...''

Before those questions can be answered, however, you probably have a few other questions such as when is it and how you can watch the draft. We've got that covered here, along with the complete draft order.

What time is the 2018 NFL Draft?

Here's a breakdown of when each day of draft coverage begins:

Thursday: 8 p.m.

Friday: 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m.

Note: All times Eastern.

How to watch the NFL Draft



Here's a breakdown of who will be airing live broadcasts of this year's draft:

Thursday: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Friday: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Saturday: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free).

You can also get live analysis of all three days of the NFL Draft on CBS Sports HQ.

2018 NFL Draft order

Round 1

Pick

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets from Indianapolis Colts

4. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills from Cincinnati Bengals

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals from Buffalo Bills

22. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs

23. New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2

Pick (overall)

1 (33). Cleveland Browns

2 (34). New York Giants

3 (35). Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans

4 (36). Indianapolis Colts

5 (37). Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets

6 (38). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7 (39). Chicago Bears

8 (40). Denver Broncos

9 (41). Oakland Raiders

10 (42). Miami Dolphins

11 (43). New England Patriots from San Francisco 49ers

12 (44). Washington Redskins

13 (45). Green Bay Packers

14 (46). Cincinnati Bengals

15 (47). Arizona Cardinals

16 (48). Los Angeles Chargers

17 (49). Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks

18 (50). Dallas Cowboys

19 (51). Detroit Lions

20 (52). Baltimore Ravens

21 (53). Buffalo Bills

22 (54). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (55). Carolina Panthers

24 (56). Buffalo Bills from Los Angeles Rams

25 (57). Tennesse Titans

26 (58). Atlanta Falcons

27 (59). San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints

28 (60). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (61). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (62). Minnesota Vikings

31 (63). New England Patriots

32 (64). Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

Pick (overall)

1 (65). Buffalo Bills from Cleveland Browns

2 (66). New York Giants

3 (67). Indianapolis Colts

4 (68). Houston Texans

5 (69). New York Giants from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6 (70). San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears

7 (71). Denver Broncos

8 (72). New York Jets

9 (73). Miami Dolphins

10 (74). San Francisco 49ers

11 (75). Oakland Raiders

12 (76). Green Bay Packers

13 (77). Cincinnati Bengals

14 (78). Kansas City Chiefs from Washington Redskins

15 (79). Arizona Cardinals

16 (80). Houston Texans from Seattle Seahawks

17 (81). Dallas Cowboys

18 (82). Detroit Lions

19 (83). Baltimore Ravens

20 (84). Los Angeles Chargers

21 (85). Carolina Panthers from Buffalo Bills

22 (86). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (87). Los Angeles Rams

24 (88). Carolina Panthers

25 (89). Tennessee Titans

26 (90). Atlanta Falcons

27 (91). New Orleans Saints

28 (92). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (93). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (94). Minnesota Vikings

31 (95). New England Patriots

32 (96). Buffalo Bills from Philadelphia Eagles

33 (97). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

34 (98). Houston Texans (Compensatory)

35 (99). Denver Broncos (Compensatory)

36 (100). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

Round 4

Pick (overall)

1 (101). Green Bay Packers from Cleveland Browns

2 (102). Tampa Bay Buccaneers from New York Giants

3 (103). Houston Texans

4 (104). Indianapolis Colts

5 (105). Chicago Bears

6 (106). Denver Broncos

7 (107). New York Jets

8 (108). New York Giants from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9 (109). Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos through San Francisco 49ers

10 (110). Oakland Raiders

11 (111). Los Angeles Rams from Miami Dolphins

12 (112). Cincinnati Bengals

13 (113). Denver Broncos from Washington Redskins

14 (114). Cleveland Browns from Green Bay Packers

15 (115). Chicago Bears from Arizona Cardinals

16 (116). Dallas Cowboys

17 (117). Detroit Lions

18 (118). Baltimore Ravens

19 (119). Los Angeles Chargers

20 (120). Seattle Seahawks

21 (121). Buffalo Bills

22 (122). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (123). Miami Dolphins from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers

24 (124). Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams

25 (125). Tennessee Titans

26 (126). Atlanta Falcons

27 (127). New Orleans Saints

28 (128). San Francisco 49ers from Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (129). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (130). Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings

31 (131). Miami Dolphins from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles

32 (132). Philadelphia Eagles

33 (133). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

34 (134). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

35 (135). Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants (Compensatory)

36 (136). Los Angeles Rams from New England Patriots (Compensatory)

37 (137). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

Round 5

Pick (overall)

1 (138). Green Bay Packers from Cleveland Browns

2 (139). New York Giants

3 (140). Indianapolis Colts

4 (141). Seattle Seahawks from Houston Texans

5 (142). Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos

6 (143). San Francisco 49ers from New York Jets

7 (144). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8 (145). Chicago Bears

9 (146). Seattle Seahawks from Oakland Raiders

10 (147). New Orleans Saints from Miami Dolphins

11 (148). Pittsburgh Steelers from San Francisco 49ers

12 (149). Denver Broncos from Washington Redskins

13 (150). Cleveland Browns from Green Bay Packers

14 (151). Cincinnati Bengals

15 (152). Arizona Cardinals

16 (153). Detroit Lions

17 (154). Baltimore Ravens

18 (155). Los Angeles Chargers

19 (156). Seattle Seahawks from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks

20 (157). New York Jets from Dallas Cowboys

21 (158). Cincinnati Bengals from Buffalo Bills

22 (159). Oakland Raiders from New England Patriots through Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs

23 (160). Denver Broncos from Los Angeles Rams

24 (161). Carolina Panthers

25 (162). Tennessee Titans

26 (163). Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos through Atlanta Falcons

27 (164). New Orleans Saints

28 (165). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (166). Buffalo Bills from Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (167). Minnesota Vikings

31 (168). Seattle Seahawks from New England Patriots

32 (169). Philadelphia Eagles

33 (170). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

34 (171). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

35 (172). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

36 (173). Oakland Raiders from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

37 (174). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

Round 6

Pick (overall)

1 (175). Cleveland Browns

2 (176). Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants

3 (177). Houston Texans

4 (178). Indianapolis Colts

5 (179). New York Jets

6 (180). Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7 (181). Chicago Bears

8 (182). Arizona Cardinals from Denver Broncos

9 (183). Los Angeles Rams from Miami Dolphins

10 (184). San Francisco 49ers

11 (185). Oakland Raiders

12 (186). Green Bay Packers

13 (187). Buffalo Bills from Cincinnati Bengals

14 (188). Cleveland Browns from Washington Redskins

15 (189). New Orleans Saints from Arizona Cardinals

16 (190). Baltimore Ravens

17 (191). Los Angeles Chargers

18 (192). Dallas Cowboys from Oakland Raiders through Seattle Seahawks

19 (193). Dallas Cowboys

20 (194). Los Angeles Rams from Detroit Lions

21 (195). Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo Bills

22 (196). Kansas City Chiefs

23 (197). Carolina Panthers

24 (198). New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams

25 (199). Tennessee Titans

26 (200). Atlanta Falcons

27 (201). New Orleans Saints

28 (202). Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (203). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (204). Minnesota Vikings

31 (205). Washington Redskins from Cleveland Browns through New England Patriots

32 (206). Philadelphia Eagles

33 (207). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

34 (208). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

35 (209). Miami Dolphins from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory)

36 (210). New England Patriots from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

37 (211). Houston Texans (Compensatory)

38 (212). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

39 (213). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)

40 (214). Houston Texans (Compensatory)

41 (215). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory)

42 (216). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

43 (217). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

44 (218). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)



Round 7

Pick (overall)

1 (219). New England Patriots from Cleveland Browns

2 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers from New York Giants

3 (221). Indianapolis Colts

4 (222). Houston Texans

5 (223). San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6 (224). Chicago Bears

7 (225). Minnesota Vikings from Denver Broncos

8 (226). Seattle Seahawks from New York Jets

9 (227). Miami Dolphins from San Francisco 49ers

10 (228). Oakland Raiders

11 (229). Miami Dolphins

12 (230). Jacksonville Jaguars from Cincinnati Bengals

13 (231). Washington Redskins

14 (232). Green Bay Packers

15 (233). Kansas City Chiefs from Arizona Cardinals

16 (234). Carolina Panthers from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills

17 (235). New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks

18 (236). Dallas Cowboys

19 (237). Detroit Lions

20 (238). Baltimore Ravens

21 (239). Green Bay Packers from Buffalo Bills

22 (240). San Francisco 49ers from Kansas City Chiefs

23 (241). Washington Redskins from Los Angeles Rams

24 (242). Carolina Panthers

25 (243). Kansas City Chiefs from Tennessee Titans

26 (244). Atlanta Falcons

27 (245). New Orleans Saints

28 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers

29 (247). Jacksonville Jaguars

30 (248). Seattle Seahawks from Minnesota Vikings

31 (249). Cincinnati Bengals from New England Patriots

32 (250). Philadelphia Eagles from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots

33 (251). Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)

34 (252). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

35 (253). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

36 (254). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

37 (255). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory)

38 (256). Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)