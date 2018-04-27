2018 NFL Draft: Giants pick guard Will Hernandez to strengthen offensive line
The Giants landed Saquon Barkley in Round 1, then took someone to block for him at No. 34
With the No. 34 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Giants selected Will Hernandez, guard out of UTEP.
Grade: A
Pete Prisco: They had to get a mauler inside and this guy is certainly that. He will be an immediate starter.
Scouting report
Chris Trapasso: Sturdy guard with NFL starter size and overall body strength. Counter moves don't phase him, and he possesses a heavy anchor. Adequate mobility to the second level. No major flaws in his game.
NCAA recap
R.J. White: After playing guard and defensive tackle in high school in Las Vegas, Hernandez was an immediate starter at left guard for the Miners following a redshirt season in 2013. He started all 49 games in his career, earning distinction as an AP second-team All-American in both 2016 and 2017.
Hernandez, who was also first-team All-Conference USA in his final two seasons, played on an offensive line that allowed one or no sacks 27 times in his 49 starts and allowed 1.47 sacks per game overall. Though the Miners failed to win a game in 2017, Hernandez is considered one of top guard prospects in the country.
