2018 NFL Draft: Giants take Lorenzo Carter to help edge rush after passing on Chubb in Round 1
The Giants decided to take Saquon Barkley in Round 1, and they grab a pass-rusher two rounds later
With the No. 66 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Giants selected Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker out of Georgia.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
Grade: B+
Pete Prisco: This is a team that knows pass rushers and this kid has the speed to be a good one.
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
Scouting report
Chris Trapasso: Height and athleticism specimen who can play off-ball linebacker or rush the passer. Has flashes of high-caliber speed, bend, and counter moves to the quarterback. Needs to add more strength to aid his cause against the run if he plays three downs.
NCAA recap
Jake Rowe, Dawgs247: A 247Sports Composite five-star recruit and the No. 1 player from Georgia, as a freshman, Lorenzo Carter was asked to simply line up on the edge and attack. He had 4.5 sacks and 7 tackles for a loss in limited action behind Leonard Floyd and Jordan Jenkins. He slumped quite a bit as a sophomore but his final two seasons at UGA saw him rack up 10.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss. He also forced seven fumbles in his Bulldog career.
On paper, Carter's production doesn't match his talent level but he did a lot of dirty work for the Bulldogs the past two seasons. Because of his speed and athleticism Carter played a number of different roles. He lined up at defensive end, outside linebacker, inside linebacker and even star/nickel at times where he covered a ton of ground. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds he has all the tools to be a dynamic pass rusher but can also read and react to the football.
-
Skins draft Derrius Guice, stopping fall
Washington fills a huge need with Guice, who is considered one of the draft's best running...
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: D.J. Chark
Blake Bortles gets a new receiving weapon on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: James Washington
The Steelers used their Round 2 pick to add another piece to the passing attack
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Derrius Guice
The Redskins stop the mini-fall of LSU running back Derrius Guice
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Isaiah Oliver
The Falcons bring in another secondary piece to help their chances of competing in the NFC...
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
If you want all the analysis and reaction to Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft, this is the place...