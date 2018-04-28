2018 NFL Draft: Giants take Lorenzo Carter to help edge rush after passing on Chubb in Round 1

With the No. 66 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Giants selected Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker out of Georgia.

Grade: B+

Pete Prisco: This is a team that knows pass rushers and this kid has the speed to be a good one.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Height and athleticism specimen who can play off-ball linebacker or rush the passer. Has flashes of high-caliber speed, bend, and counter moves to the quarterback. Needs to add more strength to aid his cause against the run if he plays three downs.

NCAA recap



Jake Rowe, Dawgs247: A 247Sports Composite five-star recruit and the No. 1 player from Georgia, as a freshman, Lorenzo Carter was asked to simply line up on the edge and attack. He had 4.5 sacks and 7 tackles for a loss in limited action behind Leonard Floyd and Jordan Jenkins. He slumped quite a bit as a sophomore but his final two seasons at UGA saw him rack up 10.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss. He also forced seven fumbles in his Bulldog career.

On paper, Carter's production doesn't match his talent level but he did a lot of dirty work for the Bulldogs the past two seasons. Because of his speed and athleticism Carter played a number of different roles. He lined up at defensive end, outside linebacker, inside linebacker and even star/nickel at times where he covered a ton of ground. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds he has all the tools to be a dynamic pass rusher but can also read and react to the football.