2018 NFL Draft Grades: Bills get a B+ for trading up for Tremaine Edmunds at No. 16

With the No. 16 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Bills selected Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker out of Virginia Tech after a trade with the Ravens

Grade: B+

Pete Prisco: At 19, he has a chance to grow into a special player. Bills having a good draft.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Transcendent combination of size and athleticism for the linebacker position. Lightning speed to the football. Capable as flat defender in coverage. Wins often due to his length and physical prowess. Not developed as block-shedder and obvious is a big target for offensive linemen.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Bills traded up to get Edmunds, who could make an impact right away as a middle linebacker. Based on his position for Fantasy purposes, he has potential to become an eventual starter in IDP leagues. In re-draft formats, Edmunds is worth drafting with a late-round pick, and he's a second-round pick in rookie-only formats that use IDP options.

NCAA recap

Evan Watkins, VTScoop: A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Danville, VA, Tremaine Edmunds followed in his older brothers footsteps and committed to Virginia Tech over several suitors. During his first year on campus, Edmunds was a standout special team's performer, seeing reserve time at outside linebacker and moonlighting as a tight end. During his sophomore season, Edmunds assumed a starting role in Bud Foster's defense, starting all 14 games for the Hokies in 2016-17.

Edmunds entered the 2017 season as an anchor of the Hokies defense. As a junior, he again started every game for the Hokies, eclipsing 100 tackles for the second consecutive season, leading the Hokies with 109 during his final year in Blacksburg. For his efforts in 2017, Edmunds was named a finalist for the Butkus award and was named to multiple All-American teams.