2018 NFL Draft Grades: Bills get an A+ for Josh Allen after trade with Buccaneers

With the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Bills selected Josh Allen, quarterback out of Wyoming following a trade with the Buccaneers.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: A+

Pete Prisco: They get the best QB in the draft and they had to go make the move to get him. Love the trade, love the pick.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Elite arm strength. Matt Stafford-esque. Plus mobility. Inconsistent accuracy and decision-making. Often over-extends plays which gets him into big trouble. Has All-Pro and UDFA flashes. Likely top-15 pick mainly due to his physical traits.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: I like the Bills move up to get Josh Allen because quarterback was a huge need, and we all know AJ McCarron isn't the long-term answer. Allen could play right away, but his Fantasy outlook is limited, especially given the weapons at receiver with Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and Charles Clay. LeSean McCoy will also dominate touches. Allen is a long-shot to help Fantasy owners in re-draft leagues, but he has plenty of upside down the road. He's a second- or third-round pick in rookie-only leagues for dynasty owners.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A Firebaugh, Calif. native, Allen was productive for Reedley College in California before transferring to Wyoming, where he threw just six passes as a sophomore in 2015 before suffering a season-ending injury. Retaining his sophomore eligibility in 2016, Allen saw his first extensive FBS work, completing 56 percent of his passes for 3,203 yards with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He went 17 for 32 for 207 yards with two TDs and two picks in the Poinsettia Bowl against BYU.

Entering 2017 with big expectations for a potential breakout, Allen completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 1,812 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was held under 100 yards in three games, including his final performance of the regular season, which he left with a shoulder injury. He was able to return for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, where went 11 for 19 with 154 yards and three touchdowns before declaring early for the NFL Draft.