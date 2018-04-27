2018 NFL Draft Grades: Cardinals get an A for trading up to No. 10 for Josh Rosen

With the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cardinals selected Josh Rosen, quarterback out of UCLA after a trade with the Raiders.

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: They make the smart move to go up and get the guy who might be the most NFL-ready passer.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Smooth pocket passer with textbook delivery, consistent spiral and great arm strength. Accuracy isn't an issue. Good, not great moving inside the pocket. Same goes for downfield ball placement. Has tendency to force throws into dangerous situations, especially when improvising.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: I love this move because the Cardinals needed a quarterback in a big way, and it would not be a surprise if Josh Rosen is the best quarterback in this class. He should play as a rookie behind Sam Bradford given Bradford's injury history, and he gets to learn from Larry Fitzgerald, who is a Hall of Famer. Allen could make an impact toward the end of the season in re-draft leagues, and he's someone to target in the second- or third-round of rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues. In ranking the rookie quarterbacks for dynasty leagues, I have it Mayfield, Rosen, Allen and Darnold so far.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A 247Sports five-star recruit out of Bellflower, Calif., Rosen started all 13 games for the Bruins as a true freshman, setting numerous school records in his first year and being named first-team Freshman All-American while completing 60 percent of his passes for 3,669 yards with 23 TDs and 11 interceptions. Rosen played just six games as a sophomore, with his season ending after sustaining a pair of injuries during a 400-yard effort against Arizona State.

Rosen started 11 games as a junior, missing one regular-season game due to concussion. He opened the year by throwing for at least 460 yards and three TDs in three of his first four game before cooling off later in the season, finishing with 3,717 yards, 26 TDs and 10 interceptions while completing 62.5 percent of his passes. Rosen skipped the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State and declared early for the NFL Draft.