2018 NFL Draft Grades: Cardinals get an A for trading up to No. 10 for Josh Rosen
The Cardinals find their franchise quarterback after a deal with the Raiders
With the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cardinals selected Josh Rosen, quarterback out of UCLA after a trade with the Raiders.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
Grade: A
Pete Prisco: They make the smart move to go up and get the guy who might be the most NFL-ready passer.
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
Scouting report
Chris Trapasso: Smooth pocket passer with textbook delivery, consistent spiral and great arm strength. Accuracy isn't an issue. Good, not great moving inside the pocket. Same goes for downfield ball placement. Has tendency to force throws into dangerous situations, especially when improvising.
Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg: I love this move because the Cardinals needed a quarterback in a big way, and it would not be a surprise if Josh Rosen is the best quarterback in this class. He should play as a rookie behind Sam Bradford given Bradford's injury history, and he gets to learn from Larry Fitzgerald, who is a Hall of Famer. Allen could make an impact toward the end of the season in re-draft leagues, and he's someone to target in the second- or third-round of rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues. In ranking the rookie quarterbacks for dynasty leagues, I have it Mayfield, Rosen, Allen and Darnold so far.
NCAA recap
R.J. White: A 247Sports five-star recruit out of Bellflower, Calif., Rosen started all 13 games for the Bruins as a true freshman, setting numerous school records in his first year and being named first-team Freshman All-American while completing 60 percent of his passes for 3,669 yards with 23 TDs and 11 interceptions. Rosen played just six games as a sophomore, with his season ending after sustaining a pair of injuries during a 400-yard effort against Arizona State.
Rosen started 11 games as a junior, missing one regular-season game due to concussion. He opened the year by throwing for at least 460 yards and three TDs in three of his first four game before cooling off later in the season, finishing with 3,717 yards, 26 TDs and 10 interceptions while completing 62.5 percent of his passes. Rosen skipped the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State and declared early for the NFL Draft.
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Da'Ron Payne
The Redskins snap up a massive presence to add to their defensive line at No. 13
-
NFL Draft: Live updates for Round 1
Follow along with all the action of the 2018 NFL Draft with CBSSports.com and CBS Sports H...
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Vita Vea
The Bucs traded down to No. 12 and wound up with a massive defensive tackle to help their run...
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
Follow all three day's of this week's draft on CBS Sports HQ; here's everything you need to...
-
NFL Draft Grades: Minkah Fitzpatrick
The Dolphins add a talented player to their secondary with the 11th overall pick
-
2018 NFL Draft: Date, time, location
To follow the draft this year, here's everything you'll need to know