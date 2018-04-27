2018 NFL Draft Grades: Lions get a B+ for adding Frank Ragnow to interior of offensive line

With the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Frank Ragnow, offensive lineman out of Arkansas.

Grade: B+

Pete Prisco: He is the draft's best center and can also play guard. The Lions have to get better inside, and Ragnow will make that happen.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Tall, well-built center who routinely plays with balance, a strong grip, and proper positioning on combo blocks. Consistently anchors well in pass-protection. Clean prospect.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: We'll see what the Lions eventually do at running back, but Ragnow will help that player. We doubt they go into the season with LeGarrette Blount and Ameer Abdullah as their top options, with Theo Riddick as the third-down back. Ragnow will make the Lions offense better in 2018.

NCAA recap

Otis Kirk, Hawgs247: A four-star recruit out of Chanhassen, Minn., Frank Ragnow started 26 games in a row entering the 2017 season. As a freshman in 2014, he saw action in nine games at center. He was named to the Coaches All-SEC Freshman team. As a sophomore, he started all 13 games at right guard and helped Arkansas lead the SEC in fewest sacks allowed for a third straight season. As a junior, he started all 13 games with one at right guard and 12 at center. Ragnow didn't allow a sack for the second straight season. He was SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Sept. 19), Pro Football Focus All-America first team and best offensive lineman. He was also named to the Associated Press All-SEC second team.

Ragnow entered the 2017 with high expectations and didn't disappoint. He suffered a high ankle sprain against Auburn in Week 7 that ended his college career. He still graded out as the highest offensive lineman in the nation with Pro Football Focus (93.7) and was named to their All-America first team. He was the probable favorite for the Rimington Trophy until the injury. Despite missing the final five games of the season, CBSSports named him to their All-America first team. He was also chosen to the FWAA All-America second team and Associated Press All-America third team as well. In 33 starts, he didn't allow a sack. Ragnow was chosen to participate in the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl, but injury prevented him from playing. He's versatile enough to play center or guard in the NFL.