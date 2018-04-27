2018 NFL Draft Grades: Raiders get a B- for taking Kolton Miller and passing on defense

With the No. 15 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Kolton Miller, offensive tackle out of UCLA after a trade down.

Grade: B-

Pete Prisco: I think he's the best tackle in the draft, but they have so many defensive needs.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Tall, active left tackle prospect exuding athleticism. Polished pass-blocker who plays with balance and uses his long limbs well. Flashes a nasty streak in the run game, as he typically blocks through the whistle. Smaller defenders give him some problems at times.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Raiders added what could be the best offensive tackle in this draft with Miller, and he could help the team right away with Donald Penn (foot) hurt. The main thing Fantasy owners need from Miller is to help Derek Carr not get hit, and hopefully Carr will rebound in 2018 under new coach Jon Gruden.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A 247Sports four-star recruit out of Roseville, Calif., Miller redshirted in 2014 before making five starts in his freshman season. He then started at right tackle in 2016 but only played in five games due to injury.

Miller took over as UCLA's left tackle in 2017, starting all 13 games on the blind side. The Bruins saw an improvement in their rushing game with Miller on the field, and he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors for his work on the blind side. He declared early for the NFL Draft in the week after the Cactus Bowl.