2018 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Chiefs opened the season with a huge win in New England and looked like the best team in the league after a 5-0 start. After that, they were able to endure a midseason slump and take care of business against the Chargers to secure their second straight division title and third straight playoff appearance. Despite that, the Chiefs were unable to take the next step and advance. What steps need to be taken this offseason? Let's dive in.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: None

Round 2: Kansas City

Round 3: Kansas City

Round 4: Kansas City

Round 5: Kansas City*

Round 6: Kansas City

Round 7: Arizona*, Tennessee*

The Chiefs spent their 2018 first-rounder moving up in the 2017 draft to select Patrick Mahomes 10th overall. That decision could leave them without two picks in the first five rounds, as they later dealt a conditional fifth-rounder to the Browns for offensive lineman Cam Erving. While the Chiefs shipped their seventh-rounder to the 49ers for Kenneth Acker back in 2016, they've made conditional trades with the Cardinals and Titans the last two Septembers that could net them two other seventh-round picks.

Biggest offseason needs

Wide receiver



Interior offensive linemen

Defensive linemen

Cornerback

The Chiefs are set at quarterback one way or another, as either Alex Smith or Patrick Mahomes will be the starter in 2018. At receiver, they still have yet to replace Jeremy Maclin as a complementary receiver to Tyreek Hill. On the offensive line, the tackles are locked in, as is Laurent Duvernay-Tardif at right guard, but the team could purse better options at one or both of the other line spots.

The defensive line has a stud in Chris Jones, but Bennie Logan is a free agent and cutting the inconsistent Allen Bailey would save $6 million in cap space. The Darrelle Revis addition isn't going to solve the team's cornerback hole across from Marcus Peters long-term. Luckily for a team without a first-round pick, there are no glaring weaknesses on the roster, so the Chiefs can focus on building depth at key spots and hoping to hit on a few mid-round picks.

Prospects to watch

D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland



Moore is awesome after the catch, which bodes well for his fit in Andy Reid's West Coast offense. He's not a speedster, just nifty with the ball in his hands. He's big enough to play on outside and athletic enough to thrive in space from the slot.

Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

Price will be a favorite of offensive-line coaches in the NFL due to his experience and time spent at both guard and center. He's nasty moving forward but has issues when forced to move laterally. He'd be a welcomed reinforcement on Kansas City's offensive line.

Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

Bryan is similar to Chris Jones in that he's capable of getting after the quarterback from every position on the defensive line. Based on what Jones has done early in his career in Kansas City, the Chiefs would be smart to add a similar type of player.

D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State

A shorter, quick-twitch cornerback with plus ball skills, Reed is likely to rise over the next few months. He defended a whopping 25 passes and snagged seven interceptions in his two seasons with the Wildcats.