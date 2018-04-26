2018 NFL Draft: Live updates, picks, TV, streaming, how to watch Round 1
Follow along with all the action of the 2018 NFL Draft with CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ
It's finally time to put the mock drafts aside and see what actually happens in the 2018 NFL Draft.
We'll have outstanding analysis throughout the night of CBS Sports HQ's live coverage of the draft, which you can find above. We'll also be grading each pick as it happens in our draft tracker. Below, you can follow the draft as it happens in our live blog, as Pete Prisco, Will Brinson and the rest of the CBS Sports NFL team brings you picks, analysis, news, highlights and everything else you need to know about the NFL Draft.
Buckle up, it should be a fun one.
How to watch Round 1
When: 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 26
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: NFL Network, ESPN, FOX
Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live updates
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
