2018 NFL Draft: Live updates, picks, TV, streaming, how to watch Rounds 2-3 on Day 2
Follow along with all the action of the 2018 NFL Draft with CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ
Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft is in the books -- you can read all about our winners and losers from the first day here -- and now it's time to see who's taken in the next two rounds.
We'll have outstanding analysis throughout the night of CBS Sports HQ's live coverage of the draft, which you can find above. We'll also be grading each pick as it happens in our draft tracker. Below, you can follow the draft as it happens in our live blog, as Pete Prisco, Will Brinson and the rest of the CBS Sports NFL team brings you picks, analysis, news, highlights and everything else you need to know about the NFL Draft.
Let's hope for another wild night.
How to watch Round 2-3
When: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, April 27
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: NFL Network, ESPN, FOX
Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live updates
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
If you want all the analysis and reaction to Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft, this is the place...
