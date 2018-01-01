2018 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

After a rough start, the Chargers' first year in Los Angeles took a turn for the better, and they found themselves tied for the division lead heading into Week 15 with a real shot and getting into the playoffs and making some noise. But after getting smoked by the Chiefs in Kansas City, they fell behind in the playoff race and ultimately saw their season end earlier than hoped. What do they need to do to take the next step? Let's dive in.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: L.A. Chargers



Round 2: L.A. Chargers



Round 3: L.A. Chargers

Round 4: L.A. Chargers

Round 5: L.A. Chargers

Round 6: L.A. Chargers

Round 7: L.A. Chargers*, Chicago*

The Chargers are picking in their original slot in each of the first six rounds heading into the offseason, but the seventh is a little tricky. They sent a conditional seventh-rounder to the Bills in exchange for Cardale Jones and may have to give up their original pick in that round. However, they landed a conditional seventh-rounder from the Bears for Dontrelle Inman, and he seems well on his way to meeting the playing-time requirements to earn the Chargers that pick.

Biggest offseason needs

Right tackle

Center

Linebacker

Free safety



The offense is pretty set at the skill positions, though it's time to develop a succession plan for veteran quarterback Philip Rivers. But the one spot on offense that needs attention is on the offensive line, where only left tackle Russell Okung has played well. We figure the team will stick with rookie Dan Feeney at guard, and Forrest Lamp will be back in 2018 after missing his rookie season due to injury, but that still leaves right tackle and center as problem spots.

The Chargers have most of their premium talent on defense under contract, but free safety Tre Boston is entering free agency after leading all Chargers defensive backs in snaps played through Week 15. Rookie Desmond King could be shifted to the position, but he's played well at cornerback, so the Chargers would benefit by bringing Boston back or finding a similar player this offseason. Aside from a few spots on the offensive line, the linebacker unit could use the most work on this team.

Prospects to watch

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

McGlinchey had a fine final season with the Fighting Irish at left tackle. He's a tremendous run-blocker, and it may take time for him to deal with the speedy edge-rushers around the corner. By the traditional definition, that sounds like a right tackle (to begin his career) to me.

Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

Ragnow is the best center prospect in this class, a rare mix of size, quick feet, and point-of-attack. Adding him to Los Angeles' offensive line would go a long way in continuing Melvin Gordon's maturation and keeping Philip Rivers upright.

Micah Kiser, ILB, Virginia

Kiser is a stoutly-built inside linebacker who'll improve the run defense of the team that drafts him. He may have some issues getting to those outside runs, but between the tackles, he's a quick-thinking thumper who can eat and shed bigger blocks when necessary.

Siran Neal, CB/S, Jacksonville State

At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Neal has safety size and played both corner and safety at Jacksonville State. He's a fast-reacting lightning bolt on the back end of a defense. He had 12 pass breakups in 12 games this season and will play in the Senior Bowl in late January. He hits like an old-school strong safety but has the speed to range from center field.