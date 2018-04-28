2018 NFL Draft: Maurice Hurst tops list of the best available prospects on Day 3

The second round of the 2018 NFL Draft featured offensive linemen flying off the board early and six wide receivers ... but no Derrius Guice or Maurice Hurst.

Guice, the LSU running back, finally heard his named called with the 59th pick overall in the second round. Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph lasted until the third round. The Chiefs ended Day Two by selecting Dorian O'Daniel, a versatile linebacker I had as my No. 31 overall prospect in this draft.

Hurst, the Michigan defensive tackle who many believe has first-round talent, is still on the board. There are many other good football players still on the board as we look ahead to Round 4. Let's take a look at who they are.

Top 25 still available