2018 NFL Draft needs: Roster holes Broncos, Raiders, Chiefs, Chargers still need to address

With the draft just a few short weeks away, it's time to update our list of what each team still needs after the initial wave of free agency. You'll be able to find the needs for all AFC West teams below.

Denver Broncos

Wide receiver Left guard Tight end

Running back Quarterback

Cornerback

Inside linebacker

Clearing either Demaryius Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders would save the team a ton of cap space, so it's possible they find a potential 2019 starter at the position early in this year's draft. The Broncos added Jared Veldheer to address their big hole at right tackle, and now all they need to solidify the line is a left guard. Tight end remains a problem issue, with Jeff Heuerman and Jake Butt all promise and no production thus far.

It's still possible the team cuts ties with C.J. Anderson this season, which would leave the Broncos needing depth at running back at the very least and possibly someone to start if Devontae Booker doesn't pan out. Denver's massive quarterback need was addressed in the short-term with the Case Keenum signing, but that shouldn't prevent John Elway from drafting a long-term franchise quarterback if he has the opportunity to select his preferred option. Cornerback and inside linebacker could both use better depth.

Kansas City Chiefs

Outside linebacker

Cornerback Left guard Wide receiver Left tackle Inside linebacker Safety

Gone is Tamba Hali, leaving the Chiefs thin on pass-rushers behind Justin Houston and Dee Ford, players who haven't exactly been the picture of perfect health. Ford is a free agent after the 2018 season, so it's time to plan for the future at the position. Kendall Fuller was a big pickup at cornerback, but the team then traded away Marcus Peters. With Fuller excelling in the slot, quality boundary corners (re: better than David Amerson) should be found. The Chiefs used Bryan Witzmann at left guard last season, and he proved to be the weak link on the line, so upgrading that spot would help new quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, immensely.

The Chiefs have a great 1-2 punch at receiver but not much behind them, with Demarcus Robinson their current No. 3. Eric Fisher has been solid at best as the team's blindside protector since being a No. 1 pick, and the Chiefs can move on from his deal next offseason if they find an upgrade. Inside linebacker and safety are two spots on defense that would benefit from better depth.

Los Angeles Chargers

Right tackle Free safety Defensive tackle

Linebacker Guard Quarterback Defensive end



The Chargers should have an improved offensive line with Mike Pouncey in the fold and Forrest Lamp hopefully remaining healthy in 2018, but one glaring area of weakness remains: right tackle. Tre Boston left in free agency and the team has yet to replace him at free safety; Desmond King could be an option to switch over, but if he does, the team then needs to improve on its cornerback depth. Adding beef to the defensive line should help improve its rush defense, an area of issue in 2017 (4.9 yards per attempt allowed).

The Chargers have a mismash of solid players at linebacker but lack a true star, someone to play on all three downs next to Denzel Perryman. Dan Feeney should get another crack at starting at one of the team's guard spots, but quality depth must be added in case he doesn't progress from his rookie season and to provide a backup plan for the recovering Lamp. Philip Rivers is in the twilight of his career, and no long-term option at the position exists on the roster. And defensive end has two stars but little depth behind them; Tenny Palepoi and Chris McCain combined for about 500 substandard snaps at the position in 2017.

Oakland Raiders

Right tackle Middle linebacker Cornerback Outside linebacker Wide receiver Defensive tackle Running back

Breno Giacomini is the favorite to start at right tackle in Week 1, which is less than ideal. With Donald Penn in his mid-30s and recovering from foot surgery, the team should beef up its depth at the position in addition to upgrading the starter at right tackle. Paul Guenther takes over as defensive coordinator, and though the team brought in Tahir Whitehead, better off-ball linebackers must be found. They're in a great position to address that need at No. 10.

There's also more work to do at cornerback behind Gareon Conley and new addition Rashaan Melvin. At defensive tackle, Justin Ellis should remain a quality run defender, but Guenther has no one anywhere close to a Geno Atkins-type penetrator on passing downs. The Raiders swapped out Michael Crabtree for Jordy Nelson at receiver but still lack depth behind him, and running back is a house of cards with elder statesman Marshawn Lynch and reclamation project Doug Martin atop the depth chart.