2018 NFL Draft needs: Roster holes Colts, Texans, Jaguars, Titans still need to address

With the draft just a few short weeks away, it's time to update our list of what each team still needs after the initial wave of free agency. You'll be able to find the needs for all AFC South teams below.

Houston Texans

Left tackle Right tackle

Guard

Cornerback Tight end Outside linebacker Defensive end

Priority No. 1, 2 and 3 in Houston should be fixing the offensive line, starting with left tackle, where Duane Brown was traded to the Seahawks last season. The team has signed Zach Fulton to likely play center, as well as Senio Kalamete and Seantrel Henderson to compete for spots on the line, but the team has to keep trying to improve at virtually every spot.

The Texans have done some work at corner, retaining Johnathan Joseph and signing Aaron Colvin, but finding one more quality cover man for the rotation would turn the unit into a strength. Tight end lost C.J. Fiedorowicz this offseason, leaving no depth behind Ryan Griffin. Depth should also be targeted at outside linebacker and defensive end behind the team's elite starting unit.

Indianapolis Colts

Right tackle Defensive end Outside linebacker Cornerback Guard Wide receiver Running back Middle linebacker Defensive tackle

The Colts, like most teams that land a top-three pick in the draft, have an incredible amount of needs to address, but nothing is more important than protecting Andrew Luck. A better option at right tackle must be found, and improvements can also be made on the interior of the offensive line. Jabaal Sheard figures to play end in the team's switch to a 4-3, but the Colts don't have a good fit opposite him. Linebacker might be the weakest position group on the team overall, and two new starters should be found. The Colts got solid play from their cornerbacks last year, but Rashaan Melvin left in free agency, and the team should be on the lookout for another starting-capable player.

At the skill positions, Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant are the team's best options behind T.Y. Hilton, which means more talent has to be found. At running back, Marlon Mack is in line to take over the lead back role with Frank Gore moving on, but the team needs depth at best and a new lead back at worst. Defensive tackle could also use more depth, particularly finding a penetrator on third downs.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Wide receiver Middle linebacker Right guard Quarterback Offensive tackle Running back

Donte Moncrief was brought in on a one-year deal, but the Jaguars have more work to do after losing Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns in free agency, especially with Moncrief coming off an underwhelming season in Indianapolis. At linebacker, the team will be looking for a replacement for the retired Paul Posluszny. The Jaguars' biggest signing of the offseason was guard Andrew Norwell, but they could also use an upgrade at the other guard spot and better depth at tackle.

Blake Bortles signed an extension this offseason, but it's structured in a way that the team isn't committed to him long-term. If they can find a potential franchise quarterback, that option should still be on the table. The Jaguars could also improve their depth behind Leonard Fournette.

Tennessee Titans

Inside linebacker Nose tackle Outside linebacker Center Safety Guard Offensive tackle

The Titans lost Avery Williamson at inside linebacker and Sylvester Williams at nose tackle, and while it's possible Jayon Brown and Austin Johnson could thrive with increased roles, those two positions could also use an injection of talent to solidify the front seven. Outside linebacker features two capable starters, but both are free agents after the season, so the future must be considered.

The offensive line is solid in the interior, but the team shouldn't hesitate to pursue upgrades at left guard and especially center if the value is there in the draft. A quality swing tackle would also be beneficial. Da'Norris Searcy left in free agency, leaving the Titans needing a capable third safety for their defense.