2018 NFL Draft needs: Roster holes Eagles, Cowboys, Giants and Redskins still need to address

With the draft just a few short weeks away, it's time to update our list of what each team still needs after the initial wave of free agency. You'll be able to find the needs for all NFC East teams below.

Dallas Cowboys

Outside linebacker Defensive tackle Tight end Wide receiver Interior offensive linemen Safety Defensive end Running back

The Cowboys look like they have a keeper in Jaylon Smith, and now it's time to find a three-down linebacker to pair with him long-term who can take over for the perennially dinged-up Sean Lee eventually. An upgrade at strongside linebacker would also be nice. At defensive tackle, Maliek Collins had foot surgery after a sophomore season in which he took a bit of a step back. Finding a quality player who can push Collins into a rotational role or at least some depth to rotate in should be on the docket in the draft.

Jason Witten isn't going to play forever, even if it seems like he will, and there's no clear young tight end to take over when he hangs them up. The Cowboys pushed wide receiver and interior offensive linemen down the needs list by signing Allen Hurns and Cameron Fleming (who should kick La'El Collins inside), but the team should continue to add depth to both spots. The Cowboys should also be on the lookout for a third safety and depth at defensive end and running back.

New York Giants

Cornerback Right tackle Running back

Quarterback Defensive end Outside linebacker Guard Center Wide receiver

With Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie gone and Eli Apple yet to pan out, the Giants must find at least one capable corner early in the draft. It appears the Giants are kicking Ereck Flowers to right tackle after signing Nate Solder, unless they can find an upgrade at that spot too. Patrick Omameh was also signed to help the line, but the team could still look for upgrades at right guard and center too. The Jonathan Stewart signing isn't going to block the Giants from finding a new lead back in the draft if they can land one at the right spot. And quarterback isn't an immediate need, but finding a long-term heir for Eli Manning is critical.

The Giants are molding their defense to James Bettcher's scheme, as is apparent by bringing in ex-Cardinals Kareem Martin and Josh Mauro, while saying goodbye to Jason Pierre-Paul. A better five-technique defensive end should be found to start, and more depth is needed at outside linebacker. And while the Giants brought in Cody Latimer to help their depth at receiver, there's no reason to stop there.

Philadelphia Eagles

Offensive tackle Tight end Safety Running back Wide receiver Linebacker

Defensive end

Howie Roseman hasn't rested on his laurels after watching his team win a Super Bowl in February. One area Roseman has yet to address is tackle, where an heir for Jason Peters is needed as the team's long-term left tackle comes off a major injury. The Eagles lost two tight ends behind Zach Ertz this offseason and have yet to replace them, so expect that to be a priority from here on out. Finding a third safety to replace Corey Graham is key, especially one who could take over a bigger role if the team has to shed one or both of their top two safeties' contracts down the line.

Running back and receiver both have quality depth, especially after Mike Wallace was brought in, but adding more depth to the position wouldn't hurt either. Cutting Mychal Kendricks next year would save the Eagles $7 million in cap space, so identifying someone to take over his role this offseason would be smart. At defensive end, the recently-acquired Michael Bennett is now in legal trouble, and it's possible the team will have to find a Plan B for his role.

Washington Redskins

Nose tackle Center Guard Running back Inside linebacker Offensive tackle Cornerback



Adding a big presence at nose tackle who can also get some penetration on passing downs would be huge for the Washington defense. Chase Roullier is slated to take over at center, but the team should aim higher if the offensive is going to have a higher ceiling. Adding talent at guard is a must as well, as is finding better depth at tackle.

At running back, Chris Thompson isn't capable of carrying a heavy load, and the team's other options at the position leave much to be desired. With Alex Smith at quarterback, having a dangerous running game is going to be critical. Zach Brown was retained at inside linebacker, but Washington could use an upgrade next to him. Orlando Scandrick helps alleviate the team's cornerback need a bit, but he's nowhere near as talented as Kendall Fuller, so improving the depth chart at the position would be smart.