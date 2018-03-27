2018 NFL Draft needs: Roster holes Packers, Bears, Vikings, Lions still need to address

With the draft just a few short weeks away, it's time to update our list of what each team still needs after the initial wave of free agency. You'll be able to find the needs for all NFC North teams below.

Chicago Bears

Guard Outside linebacker Right tackle Nose tackle Defensive end Inside linebacker Wide receiver

The Bears have yet to find a replacement for Josh Sitton at guard, and while No. 8 overall seems too early to target the position if Quenton Nelson doesn't make it to them, they could trade down and find a quality starter later in the first. Right tackle could also use an upgrade. The team has solid depth at outside linebacker if it can find a premium starter across from Leonard Floyd.

The defensive line lost Mitch Unrein this offseason, and at the very least the team needs depth at end and nose tackle. Depth would also help at inside linebacker with Christian Jones departing. And the team has made major strides in finding Mitch Trubisky some passing-game weapons, but better depth at receiver would make some sense.

Detroit Lions

Left guard Tight end Defensive tackle Running back Defensive end Wide receiver

Graham Glasgow will likely kick to center to replace Travis Swanson, so finding a new left guard to complete the offensive line is key. The team cut ties with Eric Ebron, and while Luke Willson could help the team's depth at the position after also losing Darren Fells, the Lions should aim higher for their starter. Defensive tackle has solid depth after the Sylvester Williams signing, but finding a difference-making pass-rusher would give the unit a big boost.

LeGarrette Blount was brought in to be the between-the-tackles runner, but the Lions can't pass up a dynamic all-around back in the draft if the value is there. Defensive end has great talent at the top, but if a long-term extension can't be worked out with Ziggy Ansah, who's slated to play on the franchise tag, the Lions defense could be in trouble. And the team's wide receiver depth chart looks great at the first three spots but barren after that.

Green Bay Packers

Cornerback Wide receiver Right guard Strong safety Outside linebacker Running back Inside linebacker

The Packers went hard after Kyle Fuller, and Tramon Williams isn't exactly the best consolation prize. A No. 1 corner still needs to be found. Jordy Nelson was sent packing, and while Jimmy Graham will obviously have a big role in the passing attack, wide receiver gets thin quickly. A new right guard is needed with Jahri Evans moving on, and while Josh Jones will likely get first crack at replacing Morgan Burnett, a better strong safety could be found to keep Jones in the third safety role.

Clay Matthews is in the final year of his deal, so finding someone to partner with Nick Perry long-term at outside linebacker is key. The Packers drafted several depth pieces at running back last year but lack a true star at the position to take pressure off Aaron Rodgers. Inside linebacker definitely needs better depth behind the team's starters.

Minnesota Vikings

Right tackle/guard Left guard Cornerback Wide receiver Center Defensive end Linebacker

The Vikings were a Super Bowl contender last year and have already gotten better by bringing in Kirk Cousins and Sheldon Richardson. One spot that could be an issue is the offensive line, where Joe Berger retired and Nick Easton could be stretched as a starter. The team could find a new right tackle and kick Mike Remmers inside, or target a new right guard as well as more talent at left guard and center.

The defense has a couple of quality cornerbacks but little depth, especially with veteran Terence Newman not under contract. The offense is in a similar situation at receiver, with two great starters and questionable depth behind them. Defensive end is another place to add young talent, especially with Danielle Hunter scheduled to reach free agency after the 2018 season. Eric Kendricks is also a free agent after this season, and the team could get a jump on finding a new long-term option to pair with Anthony Barr.