2018 NFL Draft needs: Roster holes Patriots, Dolphins, Bills and Jets still need to address

With the draft just a few short weeks away, it's time to update our list of what each team still needs after the initial wave of free agency. You'll be able to find the needs for all AFC East teams below.

Buffalo Bills

Quarterback

Wide receiver

Right tackle

Middle linebacker

Cornerback

Center

Guard Tight end



The Bills signed AJ McCarron to a two-year, $10 million deal but are still on the hunt for a franchise quarterback. They're definitely a candidate to keep moving up in the first round in order to land their preferred signal-caller. At receiver, Kelvin Benjamin is a free agent after 2018 and Zay Jones' future is uncertain after a bizarre incident in Los Angeles in mid-March. Two offensive linemen were brought in for depth purposes, but the Bills could still use a quality starter at right tackle as well as better options at center and/or right guard.

Preston Brown is gone, and his absence leaves a hole at middle linebacker that's yet to be addressed. At cornerback, Vontae Davis will pair with Tre'Davious White to give the team two starting options, but better depth must be found. Tight end isn't an immediate need, but the team should be looking to get out of Charles Clay's contract as soon as possible. In addition to the positions above, the Bills should be open to bringing in talent at outside linebacker and depth at defensive tackle.

Miami Dolphins

Outside linebacker

Defensive tackle Tight end Right guard Cornerback Quarterback

Kiko Alonso isn't worth his contract, and the team can clear space by cutting him next offseason or trading him in this one. Even if he stays, it might be worth finding more talent to pair with Raekwon McMillan as the team's top two linebackers. At defensive tackle, the Ndamukong Suh release has created a massive void.

The team also needs to find more talent at the tight end position with MarQuies Gray currently atop the depth chart. Josh Sitton was brought in to fill one guard spot, but the team could use an answer at the other spot as well. Cornerback needs more depth, while this is a make-or-break year for Ryan Tannehill, and the team has been scouting potential first-round quarterbacks.

New England Patriots

Left tackle

Linebacker Cornerback Running back

Defensive lineman Quarterback

The Patriots lost Nate Solder in free agency and don't have a ready-made replacement to protect Tom Brady's blind side. At linebacker, Dont'a Hightower needs to stay healthy and get more help around him. The team added Jason McCourty to help replace Malcolm Butler but could still use more at the position.

Dion Lewis left for Tennessee, and bringing in Jeremy Hill isn't exactly going to fill that void. The Patriots can probably make do with what they have on the roster, but adding a more dynamic talent early in the draft isn't out of the question. The defensive line has gotten help in the form of Adrian Clayborn and Danny Shelton, but more talent wouldn't hurt. And the Patriots need to find and develop another heir apparent for Brady at quarterback.

New York Jets

Quarterback

Right tackle

Guard

Outside linebacker Tight end Wide receiver Defensive end

The Jets have several high-priority needs that still must be addressed this offseason, starting with finding a franchise quarterback. The offensive line needs a major injection of talent, with Kelvin Beachum fine at left tackle and problems everywhere else, though Spencer Long was brought in and can hold down center if more talent isn't found.

At receiver, Robby Anderson is the only dynamic talent, and he was arrested again this offseason. Terrelle Pryor was also brought in, but his uneven 2017 means he's nothing more than a gamble. Finding more pass rush at the outside linebacker position is a must, as is a capable defensive end to replace Muhammad Wilkerson. And the Jets found production from Austin Seferian-Jenkins at tight end last year, but he's gone, with no clear replacement in place.