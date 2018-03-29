2018 NFL Draft needs: Roster holes Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals still need to address

With the draft just a few short weeks away, it's time to update our list of what each team still needs after the initial wave of free agency. You'll be able to find the needs for all NFC West teams below.

Arizona Cardinals

Left tackle Cornerback Right tackle Quarterback Wide receiver Center Safety Defensive end Guard Running back

The Cardinals should be looking for help all over the offensive line, starting at left tackle, where D.J. Humphries hasn't developed into a quality starter. A right tackle should also be found, with Andre Smith left to fill a reserve role, while A.Q. Shipley can be improved upon at center as well. Even at guard, cutting Mike Iupati next offseason would save the Cardinals $8 million in cap room. Outside of the offensive line, the team's biggest need is at cornerback, where the options behind Patrick Peterson are lacking.

Quarterback was addressed in the short term with the Sam Bradford signing, but the Cardinals still need to find their next franchise quarterback. Receiver could be one year away from being a barren wasteland, unless Larry Fitzgerald plans on playing forever. The Cardinals cut ties with Tyrann Mathieu, and while Budda Baker could step into that role, the team would still be lacking depth behind him. If the team switches to a 4-3 base, finding a quality defensive end opposite Chandler Jones is crucial, among other personnel moves that would need to happen. And running back depth needs to get better with David Johnson coming off a major injury.

Los Angeles Rams

Inside linebacker Outside linebacker

Right guard

Wide receiver Safety

Offensive tackle

The Rams have built a monster defensive line and secondary, but the area between is lacking after losing Robert Quinn, Connor Barwin and Alec Ogletree. Mark Barron isn't a great fit in Wade Phillips' scheme, and the Rams could save cap space at any point by cutting him (space that could then be used to help get Aaron Donald signed longterm). The Rams need at least one, and probably two, starting-caliber inside linebackers before the season begins. Both Matt Longacre and Samson Ebukam could thrive with an increased role, but the depth chart would look much better with a premium talent on the top line.

On offense, right guard could still use an upgrade after the line's improved play across the board. Sammy Watkins moved on in free agency, leaving the Rams looking to fill a playing-time gap. Some of that can come from a bigger role from Josh Reynolds, but depth is needed at the very least. The team should also improve depth at safety and offensive tackle.

San Francisco 49ers

Left guard Right guard Outside linebacker Defensive tackle Cornerback

Safety Tight end Offensive tackle Wide receiver

The 49ers have a pair of quality tackles but struggled on the inside of the line. Weston Richburg was brought in to fix the center position, but finding better guards on either side of him is key. Even if Malcolm Smith returns to give the team quality play at linebacker, more is needed at the position. Reuben Foster's off-field issues don't help matters either. The defensive could also use a better option next to DeForest Buckner up front.

Richard Sherman is a nice addition at cornerback, but the 49ers still need to do more at the position, Jimmie Ward could be moved back to corner to help, but that would increase the need to find talent at safety. Basically, more help at defensive back is still needed. A more dynamic tight end would benefit the team on offense, as would more depth at tackle and wide receiver.

Seattle Seahawks

Right tackle Cornerback Defensive end Guard Running back Tight end Wide receiver Safety

Defensive tackle Quarterback

The offensive line continues to be the Seahawks' biggest weakness, but at least they're making progress. Duane Brown is a quality option at left tackle. Justin Britt is worthy of starting at center. But right tackle is still a massive weakness that must be addressed before Week 1, and while D.J. Fluker improves the team's outlook at guard, the Seahawks should find more help at the position. On defense, losses at cornerback leave the back end exposed, and injuries as well as a potential trade of Earl Thomas also could leave the team needy at safety.

Michael Bennett is gone, and while Dion Jordan could excel with a bigger role, Cliff Avril is also a cut candidate thanks to his contract. Expect the team to add more options at the position. The offensive lacks a bell-cow at running back, and the various complementary players they have just can't stay healthy. The team also needs a new TE1 with Jimmy Graham gone, and wide receiver lost some depth with Paul Richardson's departure. Defensive tackle could use more depth as well, and the team is now in the market for a backup QB. Basically name a position, and the Seahawks need to find talented players to fill it.