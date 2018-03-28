2018 NFL Draft needs: Roster holes Saints, Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers still need to address

With the draft just a few short weeks away, it's time to update our list of what each team still needs after the initial wave of free agency. You'll be able to find the needs for all NFC South teams below.

Atlanta Falcons

Defensive tackle Wide receiver Right guard Defensive end Fullback Linebacker Cornerback

The Falcons boast a strong group of starters, but one spot that still needs to be addressed is defensive tackle, where Dontari Poe left in free agency. The other key need is at receiver, where Taylor Gabriel is gone and the team lacks dynamic talent behind Julio Jones. Brandon Fusco was brought in to compete at right guard, but the Falcons could plug in a better starter at the position as well. Fullback Derrick Coleman took 224 snaps on offense last year, and the team has yet to bring in a replacement.

The team could stand to improve depth at all three levels of the defense, but defensive end is the biggest need with Adrian Clayborn leaving in free agency. Takk McKinley should take on a bigger role, but depth is needed behind him. The Falcons have three linebackers in place but could use depth behind them, and it's not out of question that they improve on Duke Riley on the strong side. Corner boasts quality talent at the top but could still use more depth.

Carolina Panthers

Left guard Cornerback Wide receiver Running back Free safety Defensive end Tight end Center Left tackle

The Panthers lost Andrew Norwell in free agency, and though Amini Silatolu and Jeremiah Sirles were signed, and Taylor Moton could be a candidate to kick inside, none of those options come close to being enough. With a weak left tackle in place, the Panthers could face massive issues protecting Cam Newton if a quality starter isn't found at left guard. Cornerback needed an injection of talent going into the offseason, but all Carolina has done is swap out Daryl Worley for Ross Cockrell. Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright were brought in at receiver, but neither gives Cam Newton the go-to No. 1 receiver he needs.

A capable running back must be found to pair with Christian McCaffrey and allow the sophomore to be moved around the offense to exploit matchups. At free safety, Mike Adams is 37, and this should be his last go-around. The Panthers need young depth at defensive end and tight end, the latter of which could be looking for a new starter next year if Greg Olsen is ready to hang them up. Ryan Kalil is a free agent after this season, so center must be addressed long-term. His brother Matt flopped at left tackle, but the team is stuck with his contract for another two years.

New Orleans Saints

Tight end Wide receiver Defensive end Safety Outside linebacker Guard Center Quarterback

Sean Payton identified three clear needs as "musts" at the owners meetings, starting with defensive end, where Alex Okafor was brought back but more talent should be added. The other two? Wide receiver, which could improve behind Michael Thomas, and tight end, which is shown as their biggest need above thanks to the Coby Fleener signing failing to pay off.

Outside of those key needs, the team should find a third safety to replace Kenny Vaccaro and more talent at linebacker, even after bringing in Demario Davis. The offensive line could use more depth between the tackles, and identifying Drew Brees's successor has to happen sooner rather than later.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Left tackle Cornerback Strong safety Running back Right guard

Linebacker

The biggest need for the Buccaneers is finding an upgrade at left tackle, where Donovan Smith has been a liability from Day 1. The interior of the line was improved with the addition of Ryan Jensen, but the Bucs should look at improving depth if not finding a better starting option at right guard altogether. Running back is also a key need with Peyton Barber still penciled in as the RB1 after the bulk of free agency has come and gone.

On defense, the Bucs need to improve at cornerback, with Brent Grimes returning on a one-year deal and not much talent behind him, even if Vernon Hargreaves takes a step forward. Strong safety is another key area of need, one that could be addressed at the top of the draft depending on how the board shakes out. And while has two quality linebackers, better depth is needed at the position.