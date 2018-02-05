2018 NFL Draft: New England Patriots team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Patriots steamrolled through the league yet again while shaking up their QB depth chart behind Tom Brady during the 2017 season. After last offseason was defined by the trade that brought Brandin Cooks to New England and the non-trade that kept Malcolm Butler on the Super Bowl champs, how will the Patriots attack the 2018 offseason? Let's dive in.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: New England

Round 2: New England, San Francisco

Round 3: New England

Round 4: None

Round 5: None

Round 6: New England

Round 7: None

The Patriots landed what they had to figure would be a high second-round pick in the trade that sent Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco, but the 49ers' late tear means the Patriots will instead pick 43rd overall with the Garoppolo pick. They lost their fourth-rounder in the trade that brought Eric Rowe to New England and their fifth-rounder (along with a previously-acquired seventh) in the Cassius Marsh trade with the Seahawks. The Patriots also surrendered their own seventh-round pick to bring in Marquis Flowers before the season.

Biggest offseason needs

Running back



Left tackle

Defensive end

Linebacker

Cornerback

Both Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead are free agents, leaving just passing-down back James White and free-agent bust Mike Gillislee in the backfield. Lewis and/or Burkhead should be brought back, but if one or both leave in free agency, the Patriots will have to bring in talent at the position one way or another. On the offensive line, left tackle Nate Solder is a free agent and figures to be a priority re-signing.

The Patriots are pretty set in the front-seven but could bring in depth at defensive end to give Trey Flowers more help in the pass rush and at linebacker, where everyone on the unit that played at least 100 snaps earned negative grades from Pro Football Focus. The biggest need on defense comes at cornerback, where Super Bowl XLIX hero Butler is heading into free agency.

Prospects to watch

Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

Michel appears to be the type of "air" running back Belichick loves. He has amazing ankle flexion that allows him to execute ridiculous cuts at any point of his run. He was an accomplished runner at Georgia and has the downfield speed to hit the big play.

Martinas Rankin, OL, Mississippi State

Ranking is one of the most fundamentally sound offensive line prospects in this class. He may be viewed by some teams as a guard at the next level, but he won't have to learn proper hand placement and punch timing, kick-slide footwork or balance when on the move as a run-blocker.

Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

While not as appealing of a prospect as Chandler Jones was in 2012, Ejiofor is in the same mold as the former Patriots pass-rusher. He's long and uses his hands extremely well. Against the run, Ejiofor is strong enough to consistently set the edge. He's a versatile defensive lineman who'd fit well in New England.

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

After the injury to Dont'a Hightower this season, the Patriots actually got about all they could realistically ask out of the likes of Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy at the linebacker spots. Evans is a throwback player who'd be a perfect complement to Hightower on the inside.

Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

Phillips made a plethora of plays on the football at Western Michigan -- he defended 35 passes and had five picks in his final three seasons with the Broncos -- and has the twitchiness to cover some of the quicker receivers at the next level.