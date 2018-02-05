2018 NFL Draft: New England Patriots team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch
With their 2017 season over, it's time for Patriots fans to turn their attention to the draft
The Patriots steamrolled through the league yet again while shaking up their QB depth chart behind Tom Brady during the 2017 season. After last offseason was defined by the trade that brought Brandin Cooks to New England and the non-trade that kept Malcolm Butler on the Super Bowl champs, how will the Patriots attack the 2018 offseason? Let's dive in.
2018 draft picks
- Round 1: New England
- Round 2: New England, San Francisco
- Round 3: New England
- Round 4: None
- Round 5: None
- Round 6: New England
- Round 7: None
The Patriots landed what they had to figure would be a high second-round pick in the trade that sent Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco, but the 49ers' late tear means the Patriots will instead pick 43rd overall with the Garoppolo pick. They lost their fourth-rounder in the trade that brought Eric Rowe to New England and their fifth-rounder (along with a previously-acquired seventh) in the Cassius Marsh trade with the Seahawks. The Patriots also surrendered their own seventh-round pick to bring in Marquis Flowers before the season.
Biggest offseason needs
- Running back
- Left tackle
- Defensive end
- Linebacker
- Cornerback
Both Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead are free agents, leaving just passing-down back James White and free-agent bust Mike Gillislee in the backfield. Lewis and/or Burkhead should be brought back, but if one or both leave in free agency, the Patriots will have to bring in talent at the position one way or another. On the offensive line, left tackle Nate Solder is a free agent and figures to be a priority re-signing.
The Patriots are pretty set in the front-seven but could bring in depth at defensive end to give Trey Flowers more help in the pass rush and at linebacker, where everyone on the unit that played at least 100 snaps earned negative grades from Pro Football Focus. The biggest need on defense comes at cornerback, where Super Bowl XLIX hero Butler is heading into free agency.
Prospects to watch
Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
Michel appears to be the type of "air" running back Belichick loves. He has amazing ankle flexion that allows him to execute ridiculous cuts at any point of his run. He was an accomplished runner at Georgia and has the downfield speed to hit the big play.
Martinas Rankin, OL, Mississippi State
Ranking is one of the most fundamentally sound offensive line prospects in this class. He may be viewed by some teams as a guard at the next level, but he won't have to learn proper hand placement and punch timing, kick-slide footwork or balance when on the move as a run-blocker.
Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest
While not as appealing of a prospect as Chandler Jones was in 2012, Ejiofor is in the same mold as the former Patriots pass-rusher. He's long and uses his hands extremely well. Against the run, Ejiofor is strong enough to consistently set the edge. He's a versatile defensive lineman who'd fit well in New England.
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
After the injury to Dont'a Hightower this season, the Patriots actually got about all they could realistically ask out of the likes of Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy at the linebacker spots. Evans is a throwback player who'd be a perfect complement to Hightower on the inside.
Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
Phillips made a plethora of plays on the football at Western Michigan -- he defended 35 passes and had five picks in his final three seasons with the Broncos -- and has the twitchiness to cover some of the quicker receivers at the next level.
-
Eagles 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season over, it's time for Eagles fans to turn their attention to the draf...
-
Mock Draft: Eagles continue to build OL
Chukwuma Okorafor would bolster Philly's top blocking unit; NY teams scoop up Rosen, Mayfi...
-
Mock: Factoring Cousins into QB market
Free agency is going to be wild this year, and the draft could be just as crazy when it comes...
-
Mock: Cardinals trade up for Josh Allen
With Carson Palmer retiring, the Cardinals are a prime trade-up candidate as they look for...
-
How Eagles were built through draft
The Eagles have a strong collection of homegrown talent, and one draft many years ago is the...
-
How Patriots were built through draft
A handful of draft picks have buoyed many of the team's key players acquired in free agency...
Add a Comment