2018 NFL Draft: Order for all seven rounds, times, dates, how to stream and watch
Here's everything you need to know to follow the 2018 NFL Draft
So by now you've probably read 10,000 mock drafts (or maybe that's just me) and you are just ready for Thursday night at 8 p.m. when Commissioner Roger Goodell announces "with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft the Cleveland Browns select ...''
Well, we're just a few days away from the 2018 NFL Draft. It's finally here!
Which quarterback will go first? What will the Browns do with two picks in the top four? And just what are the Giants going to do?
All these questions will be answered beginning Thursday night. However, you probably have a few other questions such as when is and how you can watch the draft. We've got that covered here, along with the complete draft order.
What time is the 2018 NFL Draft?
Here's a breakdown of when each day of draft coverage begins:
Thursday: 8 p.m.
Friday: 7 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m.
Note: All times Eastern.
How to watch the NFL Draft
Here's a breakdown of who will be airing live broadcasts of this year's draft:
Thursday: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Friday: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Saturday: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free).
You can also get live analysis of all three days of the NFL Draft on CBS Sports HQ.
2018 NFL Draft order
Round 1
Pick
1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. New York Jets from Indianapolis Colts
4. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans
5. Denver Broncos
6. Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Buffalo Bills from Cincinnati Bengals
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Cincinnati Bengals from Buffalo Bills
22. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs
23. New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2
Pick (overall)
1 (33). Cleveland Browns
2 (34). New York Giants
3 (35). Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans
4 (36). Indianapolis Colts
5 (37). Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets
6 (38). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (39). Chicago Bears
8 (40). Denver Broncos
9 (41). Oakland Raiders
10 (42). Miami Dolphins
11 (43). New England Patriots from San Francisco 49ers
12 (44). Washington Redskins
13 (45). Green Bay Packers
14 (46). Cincinnati Bengals
15 (47). Arizona Cardinals
16 (48). Los Angeles Chargers
17 (49). Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks
18 (50). Dallas Cowboys
19 (51). Detroit Lions
20 (52). Baltimore Ravens
21 (53). Buffalo Bills
22 (54). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (55). Carolina Panthers
24 (56). Buffalo Bills from Los Angeles Rams
25 (57). Tennesse Titans
26 (58). Atlanta Falcons
27 (59). San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints
28 (60). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (61). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (62). Minnesota Vikings
31 (63). New England Patriots
32 (64). Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
Pick (overall)
1 (65). Buffalo Bills from Cleveland Browns
2 (66). New York Giants
3 (67). Indianapolis Colts
4 (68). Houston Texans
5 (69). New York Giants from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 (70). San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears
7 (71). Denver Broncos
8 (72). New York Jets
9 (73). Miami Dolphins
10 (74). San Francisco 49ers
11 (75). Oakland Raiders
12 (76). Green Bay Packers
13 (77). Cincinnati Bengals
14 (78). Kansas City Chiefs from Washington Redskins
15 (79). Arizona Cardinals
16 (80). Houston Texans from Seattle Seahawks
17 (81). Dallas Cowboys
18 (82). Detroit Lions
19 (83). Baltimore Ravens
20 (84). Los Angeles Chargers
21 (85). Carolina Panthers from Buffalo Bills
22 (86). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (87). Los Angeles Rams
24 (88). Carolina Panthers
25 (89). Tennessee Titans
26 (90). Atlanta Falcons
27 (91). New Orleans Saints
28 (92). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (93). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (94). Minnesota Vikings
31 (95). New England Patriots
32 (96). Buffalo Bills from Philadelphia Eagles
33 (97). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
34 (98). Houston Texans (Compensatory)
35 (99). Denver Broncos (Compensatory)
36 (100). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
Round 4
Pick (overall)
1 (101). Green Bay Packers from Cleveland Browns
2 (102). Tampa Bay Buccaneers from New York Giants
3 (103). Houston Texans
4 (104). Indianapolis Colts
5 (105). Chicago Bears
6 (106). Denver Broncos
7 (107). New York Jets
8 (108). New York Giants from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 (109). Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos through San Francisco 49ers
10 (110). Oakland Raiders
11 (111). Los Angeles Rams from Miami Dolphins
12 (112). Cincinnati Bengals
13 (113). Denver Broncos from Washington Redskins
14 (114). Cleveland Browns from Green Bay Packers
15 (115). Chicago Bears from Arizona Cardinals
16 (116). Dallas Cowboys
17 (117). Detroit Lions
18 (118). Baltimore Ravens
19 (119). Los Angeles Chargers
20 (120). Seattle Seahawks
21 (121). Buffalo Bills
22 (122). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (123). Miami Dolphins from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers
24 (124). Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams
25 (125). Tennessee Titans
26 (126). Atlanta Falcons
27 (127). New Orleans Saints
28 (128). San Francisco 49ers from Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (129). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (130). Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings
31 (131). Miami Dolphins from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles
32 (132). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (133). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
34 (134). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
35 (135). Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants (Compensatory)
36 (136). Los Angeles Rams from New England Patriots (Compensatory)
37 (137). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
Round 5
Pick (overall)
1 (138). Green Bay Packers from Cleveland Browns
2 (139). New York Giants
3 (140). Indianapolis Colts
4 (141). Seattle Seahawks from Houston Texans
5 (142). Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos
6 (143). San Francisco 49ers from New York Jets
7 (144). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 (145). Chicago Bears
9 (146). Seattle Seahawks from Oakland Raiders
10 (147). New Orleans Saints from Miami Dolphins
11 (148). Pittsburgh Steelers from San Francisco 49ers
12 (149). Denver Broncos from Washington Redskins
13 (150). Cleveland Browns from Green Bay Packers
14 (151). Cincinnati Bengals
15 (152). Arizona Cardinals
16 (153). Detroit Lions
17 (154). Baltimore Ravens
18 (155). Los Angeles Chargers
19 (156). Seattle Seahawks from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks
20 (157). New York Jets from Dallas Cowboys
21 (158). Cincinnati Bengals from Buffalo Bills
22 (159). Oakland Raiders from New England Patriots through Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs
23 (160). Denver Broncos from Los Angeles Rams
24 (161). Carolina Panthers
25 (162). Tennessee Titans
26 (163). Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos through Atlanta Falcons
27 (164). New Orleans Saints
28 (165). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (166). Buffalo Bills from Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (167). Minnesota Vikings
31 (168). Seattle Seahawks from New England Patriots
32 (169). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (170). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
34 (171). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
35 (172). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
36 (173). Oakland Raiders from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
37 (174). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
Round 6
Pick (overall)
1 (175). Cleveland Browns
2 (176). Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants
3 (177). Houston Texans
4 (178). Indianapolis Colts
5 (179). New York Jets
6 (180). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (181). Chicago Bears
8 (182). Arizona Cardinals from Denver Broncos
9 (183). Los Angeles Rams from Miami Dolphins
10 (184). San Francisco 49ers
11 (185). Oakland Raiders
12 (186). Green Bay Packers
13 (187). Buffalo Bills from Cincinnati Bengals
14 (188). Cleveland Browns from Washington Redskins
15 (189). New Orleans Saints from Arizona Cardinals
16 (190). Baltimore Ravens
17 (191). Los Angeles Chargers
18 (192). Dallas Cowboys from Oakland Raiders through Seattle Seahawks
19 (193). Dallas Cowboys
20 (194). Los Angeles Rams from Detroit Lions
21 (195). Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo Bills
22 (196). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (197). Carolina Panthers
24 (198). New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams
25 (199). Tennessee Titans
26 (200). Atlanta Falcons
27 (201). New Orleans Saints
28 (202). Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (203). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (204). Minnesota Vikings
31 (205). Washington Redskins from Cleveland Browns through New England Patriots
32 (206). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (207). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
34 (208). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
35 (209). Miami Dolphins from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory)
36 (210). New England Patriots from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
37 (211). Houston Texans (Compensatory)
38 (212). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
39 (213). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
40 (214). Houston Texans (Compensatory)
41 (215). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory)
42 (216). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
43 (217). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
44 (218). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
Round 7
Pick (overall)
1 (219). New England Patriots from Cleveland Browns
2 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers from New York Giants
3 (221). Indianapolis Colts
4 (222). Houston Texans
5 (223). San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 (224). Chicago Bears
7 (225). Minnesota Vikings from Denver Broncos
8 (226). Seattle Seahawks from New York Jets
9 (227). Miami Dolphins from San Francisco 49ers
10 (228). Oakland Raiders
11 (229). Miami Dolphins
12 (230). Jacksonville Jaguars from Cincinnati Bengals
13 (231). Washington Redskins
14 (232). Green Bay Packers
15 (233). Kansas City Chiefs from Arizona Cardinals
16 (234). Carolina Panthers from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills
17 (235). New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
18 (236). Dallas Cowboys
19 (237). Detroit Lions
20 (238). Baltimore Ravens
21 (239). Green Bay Packers from Buffalo Bills
22 (240). San Francisco 49ers from Kansas City Chiefs
23 (241). Washington Redskins from Los Angeles Rams
24 (242). Carolina Panthers
25 (243). Kansas City Chiefs from Tennessee Titans
26 (244). Atlanta Falcons
27 (245). New Orleans Saints
28 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (247). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (248). Seattle Seahawks from Minnesota Vikings
31 (249). Cincinnati Bengals from New England Patriots
32 (250). Philadelphia Eagles from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots
33 (251). Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)
34 (252). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
35 (253). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
36 (254). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
37 (255). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory)
38 (256). Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)
-
