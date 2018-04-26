2018 NFL Draft order: Here's a look at all 256 draft picks, broken down team-by-team

Knowing the exact spot where your team will be making its next pick can be the most difficult thing to keep track of during the NFL Draft.

The draft order has changed multiple times, thanks to all the trades that have gone down in the NFL over the past few months. For instance, the Rams held the 23rd overall pick in the draft when the month of April started. However, after trading the pick to New England for Brandin Cooks, Rams fans won't even need to tune in to the first two rounds of the draft and that's because, barring a trade, the Rams won't be making their first pick of 2018 until the third round. The Rams are one of three teams this year -- along with the Texans and Chiefs -- that don't currently hold a first-round pick.

Bills fans, on the other hand, are going to want to stay glued to their televisions for the first two days of the draft and that's because Buffalo has a total of six picks in the first three rounds, which is more than any other team in the NFL.

As a matter of fact, the Bills have as many picks in the top 100 (six) as the Eagles, Giants, Jets, Lions and Titans each have in the entire draft.

If there's one fan base that will probably want to keep a close eye on all seven rounds of the draft, that would be Packers fans. Green Bay has a total of 12 picks in this year's draft, which is more than any other team. The Cowboys, Bengals and Raiders also have a double-digit amount of draft picks.

With that in mind, let's take a team-by-team look at all 256 picks, starting with the Cardinals. Also, keep in mind that the order below will change if any team decides to pull off a trade over the next 72 hours.

Team-by-team draft order

Arizona Cardinals

Total picks: Eight

(Pick number, round, overall pick)

(1) 1-15. Arizona Cardinals

(2) 2-47. Arizona Cardinals

(3) 3-79. Arizona Cardinals

(4) 3-97. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

(5) 4-134. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

(6) 5-152. Arizona Cardinals

(7) 6-182. Arizona Cardinals (From Denver)

(8) 7-254. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)

Atlanta Falcons

Total picks: Seven

(1) 1-26. Atlanta Falcons

(2) 2-58. Atlanta Falcons

(3) 3-90. Atlanta Falcons

(4) 4-126. Atlanta Falcons

(5) 6-200. Atlanta Falcons

(6) 7-244. Atlanta Falcons

(7) 7-256. Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory, Mr. Irrelevant pick)

Baltimore Ravens

Total picks: Eight

(1) 1-16. Baltimore Ravens

(2) 2-52. Baltimore Ravens

(3) 3-83. Baltimore Ravens

(4) 4-118. Baltimore Ravens

(5) 5-154. Baltimore Ravens

(6) 6-190. Baltimore Ravens

(7) 6-215. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory)

(8) 7-238. Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Total picks: Nine

(1) 1-12. Buffalo Bills (From Cincinnati)

(2) 1-22. Buffalo Bills (From Kansas City)

(3) 2-53. Buffalo Bills

(4) 2-56. Buffalo Bills (From L.A. Rams)

(5) 3-65. Buffalo Bills (From Cleveland)

(6) 3-96. Buffalo Bills (From Philadelphia)

(7) 4-121. Buffalo Bills

(8) 5-166. Buffalo Bills (From Jacksonville)

(9) 6-187. Buffalo Bills (From Cincinnati)

Carolina Panthers

Total picks: Eight

(1) 1-24. Carolina Panthers

(2) 2-55. Carolina Panthers

(3) 3-85. Carolina Panthers (From Buffalo)

(4) 3-88. Carolina Panthers

(5) 5-161. Carolina Panthers

(6) 6-197. Carolina Panthers

(7) 7-234. Carolina Panthers (From Chargers through Buffalo)

(8) 7-242. Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Total picks: Seven

(1) 1-8. Chicago Bears

(2) 2-29. Chicago Bears

(3) 4-105. Chicago Bears

(4) 4-115. Chicago Bears (From Arizona)

(5) 5-145. Chicago Bears

(6) 6-181. Chicago Bears

(7) 7-224. Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Total picks: 10

(1) 1-21. Cincinnati Bengals (From Buffalo)

(2) 2-46. Cincinnati Bengals

(3) 3-77. Cincinnati Bengals

(4) 3-100. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

(5) 5-151. Cincinnati Bengals

(6) 5-158. Cincinnati Bengals (From Buffalo)

(7) 5-170. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

(8) 7-249. Cincinnati Bengals (From New England)

(9) 7-252. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

(10) 7-253. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

Cleveland Browns

Total picks: Nine

(1) 1-1. Cleveland Browns

(2) 1-4. Cleveland Browns (From Houston)

(3) 2-33. Cleveland Browns

(4) 2-35. Cleveland Browns (From Houston)

(5) 2-64. Cleveland Browns (From Philadelphia)

(6) 4-114. Cleveland Browns (From Green Bay)

(7) 5-150. Cleveland Browns (From Green Bay)

(8) 6-175. Cleveland Browns

(9) 6-205. Cleveland Browns (From New England)

Dallas Cowboys

Total picks: 10

(1) 1-19. Dallas Cowboys

(2) 2-50. Dallas Cowboys

(3) 3-81. Dallas Cowboys

(4) 4-116. Dallas Cowboys

(5) 4-137. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

(6) 5-171. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

(7) 6-192. Dallas Cowboys (From Seattle through Oakland)

(8) 6-193. Dallas Cowboys

(9) 6-208. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

(10) 7-236. Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Total picks: Seven

(1) 1-5. Denver Broncos

(2) 2-40. Denver Broncos

(3) 3-71. Denver Broncos

(4) 3-99. Denver Broncos (Compensatory)

(5) 4-113. Denver Broncos (From Washington)

(6) 5-149. Denver Broncos (From Washington)

(7) 5-160. Denver Broncos (From L.A. Rams)

Detroit Lions

Total picks: Six

(1) 1-20. Detroit Lions

(2) 2-51. Detroit Lions

(3) 3-82. Detroit Lions

(4) 4-117. Detroit Lions

(5) 5-153. Detroit Lions

(6) 7-237. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Total picks: 12

(1) 1-14. Green Bay Packers

(2) 2-45. Green Bay Packers

(3) 3-76. Green Bay Packers

(4) 4-101. Green Bay Packers (From Cleveland)

(5) 4-133. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

(6) 5-138. Green Bay Packers (From Cleveland)

(7) 5-172. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

(8) 5-174. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

(9) 6-186. Green Bay Packers

(10) 6-207. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

(11) 7-232. Green Bay Packers

(12) 7-239. Green Bay Packers (From Buffalo)

Houston Texans

Total picks: Seven

(1) 3-68. Houston Texans

(2) 3-80. Houston Texans (From Seattle)

(3) 3-98. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

(4) 6-177. Houston Texans

(5) 6-211. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

(6) 6-214. Houston Texans (Compensatory)

(7) 7-222. Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Total picks: Nine

(1) 1-6. Indianapolis Colts (From N.Y. Jets)

(2) 2-36. Indianapolis Colts

(3) 2-37. Indianapolis Colts (From N.Y. Jets)

(4) 2-49. Indianapolis Colts (From Seattle through N.Y. Jets)

(5) 3-67. Indianapolis Colts

(6) 4-104. Indianapolis Colts

(7) 5-140. Indianapolis Colts

(8) 6-178. Indianapolis Colts

(9) 7-221. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Total picks: Seven

(1) 1-29. Jacksonville Jaguars

(2) 2-61. Jacksonville Jaguars

(3) 3-93. Jacksonville Jaguars

(4) 4-129. Jacksonville Jaguars

(5) 6-203. Jacksonville Jaguars

(6) 7-230. Jacksonville Jaguars (From Cincinnati)

(7) 7-247. Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Total picks: Eight

(1) 2-54. Kansas City Chiefs

(2) 3-78. Kansas City Chiefs (From Washington)

(3) 3-86. Kansas City Chiefs

(4) 4-122. Kansas City Chiefs

(5) 4-124. Kansas City Chiefs (From L.A. Rams)

(6) 6-196. Kansas City Chiefs

(7) 7-233. Kansas City Chiefs (From Arizona)

(8) 7-243. Kansas City Chiefs (From Tennessee)

Los Angeles Chargers

Total picks: Seven

(1) 1-17. Los Angeles Chargers

(2) 2-48. Los Angeles Chargers

(3) 3-84. Los Angeles Chargers

(4) 4-119. Los Angeles Chargers

(5) 5-155. Los Angeles Chargers

(6) 6-191. Los Angeles Chargers

(7) 7-251. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)

Los Angeles Rams

Total picks: Eight

(1) 3-87. Los Angeles Rams

(2) 4-111. Los Angeles Rams (From Miami)

(3) 4-135. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory, from Giants)

(4) 4-136. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory, from Patriots)

(5) 6-176. Los Angeles Rams (From Giants)

(6) 6-183. Los Angeles Rams (From Miami)

(7) 6-194. Los Angeles Rams (From Detroit)

(8) 6-195. Los Angeles Rams (From Buffalo)

Miami Dolphins

Total picks: Eight

(1) 1-11. Miami Dolphins

(2) 2-42. Miami Dolphins

(3) 3-73. Miami Dolphins

(4) 4-123. Miami Dolphins (From Carolina through Cleveland)

(5) 4-131. Miami Dolphins (From New England through Philadelphia)

(6) 6-209. Miami Dolphins (Compensatory, rom Kansas City through L.A. Rams)

(7) 7-227. Miami Dolphins (From San Francisco)

(8) 7-229. Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Total picks: Eight

(1) 1-30. Minnesota Vikings

(2) 2-62. Minnesota Vikings

(3) 3-94. Minnesota Vikings

(4) 5-167. Minnesota Vikings

(5) 6-204. Minnesota Vikings

(6) 6-213. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)

(7) 6-218. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)

(8) 7-225. Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Total picks: Eight

(1) 1-23. New England Patriots (From L.A. Rams)

(2) 1-31. New England Patriots

(3) 2-43. New England Patriots (From San Francisco)

(4) 2-63. New England Patriots

(5) 3-95. New England Patriots

(6) 6-198. New England Patriots (From L.A. Rams)

(7) 6-210. New England Patriots (Compensatory, from Oakland)

(8) 7-219. New England Patriots (From Cleveland)

New Orleans Saints

Total picks: Eight

(1) 1-27. New Orleans Saints

(2) 3-91. New Orleans Saints

(3) 4-127. New Orleans Saints

(4) 5-147. New Orleans Saints (From Miami)

(5) 5-164. New Orleans Saints

(6) 6-189. New Orleans Saints (From Arizona)

(7) 6-201. New Orleans Saints

(8) 7-245. New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Total picks: Six

(1) 1-2. New York Giants

(2) 2-34. New York Giants

(3) 3-66. New York Giants

(4) 3-69. New York Giants (From Tampa Bay)

(5) 4-108. New York Giants (From Tampa Bay)

(6) 5-139. New York Giants

New York Jets

Total picks: Eight

(1) 1-3. New York Jets (From Indianapolis)

(2) 3-72. New York Jets

(3) 4-107. New York Jets

(4) 5-157. New York Jets (From Dallas)

(5) 6-179. New York Jets

(6) 7-235. New York Jets (From Seattle)

Oakland Raiders

Total picks: 11

(1) 1-10. Oakland Raiders

(2) 2-41. Oakland Raiders

(3) 3-75. Oakland Raiders

(4) 4-110. Oakland Raiders

(5) 5-159. Oakland Raiders (from Kansas City through Cleveland and New England)

(6) 5-173. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory, from Dallas)

(7) 6-185. Oakland Raiders

(8) 6-212. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

(9) 6-216. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

(10) 6-217. Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)

(11) 7-228. Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Total picks: Six

(1) 1-32. Philadelphia Eagles

(2) 4-130. Philadelphia Eagles (From Minnesota)

(3) 4-132. Philadelphia Eagles

(4) 5-169. Philadelphia Eagles

(5) 6-206. Philadelphia Eagles

(6) 7-250. Philadelphia Eagles (Reacquired from Seattle through New England and Seattle)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Total picks: Seven

(1) 1-28. Pittsburgh Steelers

(2) 2-60. Pittsburgh Steelers

(3) 3-92. Pittsburgh Steelers

(4) 5-148. Pittsburgh Steelers (From San Francisco)

(5) 5-165. Pittsburgh Steelers

(6) 7-220. Pittsburgh Steelers (From N.Y. Giants)

(7) 7-246. Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Total picks: Nine

(1) 1-9. San Francisco 49ers

(2) 2-59. San Francisco 49ers (From New Orleans)

(3) 3-70. San Francisco 49ers (From Chicago)

(4) 3-74. San Francisco 49ers

(5) 4-128. San Francisco 49ers (From Pittsburgh)

(6) 5-143. San Francisco 49ers (From N.Y. Jets)

(7) 6-184. San Francisco 49ers

(8) 7-223. San Francisco 49ers (From Tampa Bay through Miami)

(9) 7-240. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City)

Seattle Seahawks

Total picks: Eight

(1) 1-18. Seattle Seahawks

(2) 4-120. Seattle Seahawks

(3) 5-141. Seattle Seahawks (From Houston)

(4) 5-146. Seattle Seahawks (From Oakland)

(5) 5-156. Seattle Seahawks (Reacquired from Philadelphia)

(6) 5-168. Seattle Seahawks (From New England)

(7) 7-226. Seattle Seahawks (From N.Y. Jets)

(8) 7-248. Seattle Seahawks (From Minnesota)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Total picks: Seven

(1) 1-7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(2) 2-38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(3) 4-102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (From N.Y. Giants)

(4) 5-144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(5) 6-180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) 6-202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (From Pittsburgh through Cleveland and Pittsburgh)

(7) 7-255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory)

Tennessee Titans

Total picks: Eight

(1) 1-25. Tennessee Titans

(2) 2-57. Tennessee Titans

(3) 3-89. Tennessee Titans

(4) 4-125. Tennessee Titans

(5) 5-162. Tennessee Titans

(6) 6-199. Tennessee Titans

Washington Redskins

Total picks: Eight

(1) 1-13. Washington Redskins

(2) 2-44. Washington Redskins

(3) 4-109. Washington Redskins (From San Francisco through Denver)

(4) 5-142. Washington Redskins (From Denver)

(5) 5-163. Washington Redskins (From Atlanta through Denver)

(6) 6-188. Washington Redskins

(7) 7-231. Washington Redskins

(8) 7-241. Washington Redskins (From L.A. Rams)