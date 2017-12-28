2018 NFL Draft order: Week 17 could provide plenty of re-ordering in the top five

The Browns are now locked into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and there are few games with major draft-order implications in Week 17.

Cleveland's front office will be checking on the Texans-Colts matchup from the press box on Sunday, as it's a contest between the current holders of the No. 3 and No. 4 overall selections in the draft. And as you likely remember, the Browns own the Texans' pick. While they can't get the No. 1 and No. 2 choices, John Dorsey could own two of the first three selections in his first draft as Cleveland's GM. Quite the luxury.

Let's look at the current 2018 NFL Draft order. I'm now using the official draft order heading into the final week of the regular season.

Draft order

Games that could affect top of draft

Texans at Colts

The Colts got their third win of the season in Week 9 in Houston against the Deshaun Watson-less Texans, a 20-14 victory. The game marked Jacoby Brissett's finest performance of the year. He went 20 of 30 for 308 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions en route to a 122.6 quarterback rating. It was also the last outing in which he completed at least 60 percent of his passes. Both defenses have had major struggles of late, so we could see an occasional offensive firework in this one.

Redskins at Giants

With a win and Colts loss, the Giants would move out of the No. 2 spot and into the No. 3, so if the team is leaning toward either Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold, a victory could actually be harmful for the future of the franchise. Obviously, sliding back one pick isn't totally game-changing, but there's a good chance the new personnel department would love to be guaranteed either one of those quarterbacks. For the Redskins, if they go 7-9, they could draft around pick No. 12. With a win to get to 8-8, they'd likely pick somewhere around No. 16 overall.