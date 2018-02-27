2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Bradley Chubb tops Prisco's pre-combine board

The NFL scouting combine is this week, which means it's time to unveil my top 32 for this year's draft.

While I think a quarterback will go first overall to the Cleveland Browns, my top-rated player is pass rusher Bradley Chubb of North Carolina State. That's based on talent and value. He will be gone in the first five picks.

The cleanest players in this draft might be Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, but they don't play value positions. Even so, they are so good I have them ranked second and third here.

The top-ranked quarterback is Wyoming's Josh Allen at No. 5 with UCLA's Josh Rosen right behind at No. 6. USC's Sam Darnold is 10th with Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield at No. 15. Two other quarterbacks -- Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph and Louisville's Lamar Jackson -- just missed the top 32.

A lot will change in the coming weeks as I gather more information and do a more detailed study on these players, but this is the pre-combine list. Eat it up.

1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

In a league where pass-rusher value is at an all-time premium, Chubb should be the next great one. He isn't an explosive edge rusher, but he plays with power and is athletic enough to get to the passer consistently on the next level. He is already outstanding at using his hands.

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

He has the tools to be a LaDainian Tomlinson-type back. He can run it with power and elusiveness, but he can also catch the football out of the backfield. This is a dynamic back who will help the team that takes him in a lot of ways.

3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

At 6-feet-5 and 325 pounds, he is a mauler in the run game and a solid pass protector. Might be the cleanest prospect in the draft, but value of the position might drive him down some. I think he could be a quality left tackle in a pinch, too.

He has played both at Alabama, but I think he can be a dominant safety who will be able to do so many different things. When you watch his tape, he can cover, run, tackle and blitz. There is great value in a player who can do those things, much like Harrison Smith of the Vikings.

5. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

His numbers don't do him justice. He played on a bad team and was asked to do a lot behind a poor line. His completion percentage isn't good, but the tape shows a strong, power passer with the best arm in the draft.

6. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

He sure looks the part with his ability to make all the throws and have a nice feel for the pocket. There are some concerns, such as durability since he missed time the past two seasons, and there are some attitude questions by some in the scouting community. He has the look of a future Pro Bowl passer.

He is a smallish linebacker at 6-1, 220 pounds, which is why he might not go as high as he should. He's a lot like Tampa Bay's Lavonte David, who was a second-round pick. Smith can fly to the football, but there has to be some concern with his ability to take on blocks at the point. Smaller linebackers can have trouble with that, but his speed getting to the football is special.

He is a playmaker who can do a lot of things for a defense. He can blitz and cover, and he's a big hitter. He didn't make the impact some expected last season, but heading into the season he was considered a top-10 player and should go that high in April.

He is a tall linebacker who can run. He has great range and he gets to a lot of runners. He isn't an overpowering physical linebacker, but in today's game he has great value. He's the son of former NFL tight end Ferrell Edmunds.

10. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

He came into the season as the top prospect, and still could go first overall despite throwing 13 interceptions last season. He has an elongated throwing motion, which is concerning, but he knows how to go through his progressions and make the reads. He's NFL ready for sure, and has the size, but that motion and supposedly his hand size are concerning.

At 5-10 and 185 pounds, he isn't a big corner, but he's another Buckeyes corner who should be an early starter in the league. He might be better suited to being a slot corner early in his career, but that's a starting position now in the NFL.

12. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

At 6-1, 190 pounds, he doesn't have great size, so his 40 time will be key to his draft stock. He plays fast, so I would imagine he will run good times. Not a thick receiver, and some question his toughness inside, but he's the clear top receiver in a class that isn't loaded.

Power. Power. And more power. Vea is a strong player at the point who will give the team that drafts him a run stopper in the middle. I also think he's better at pushing the pocket than some think.

14. Marcus Davenport, DE, UT-San Antonio

At 6-6, 255 pounds, he has the frame to add more weight and become a legitimate down end. He flashed at the Senior Bowl to impress scouts, but he is raw. The talent is there, and he played well in some big games, but he will be a project.

At times, he looked like a force who couldn't be blocked. But it didn't happen enough. Even so, he is big, strong and can hold the point and should be a dominant run player. The question will be his pass-rush ability. Can he push the pocket consistently?

At 5-11, he isn't a big corner, and he lacks much game experience, but there is talent there. In his only season with UCF in 2017, he impressed in some matchups against big-time receivers. The talent to be a good starting corner is there, but there is some risk.

17. Orlando Brown, T, Oklahoma

He is a massive tackle at 6-8, 355 pounds, who is the son of former NFL tackle Orlando "Zeus" Brown. He played left tackle at Oklahoma, but could play the right side as well. He isn't a great run blocker, which has to be an area of improvement for him.

18. Billy Price, C, Ohio State

At 6-4, 315, he can play either guard or center, but started at center for the Buckeyes in 2017 after playing guard the previous two seasons. He is a mauler to the highest degree who loves to mix it up. The team that drafts him will be getting a guy who won't back down.

19. Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

He became a potential first-round pick last year when he started for the first time as a regular and had eight interceptions. He entered this draft as a junior after that one season. The Hawkeyes had some good players at corner his first two years, but wondering why he didn't play more is still a legitimate question. At 6-1, he has good size, but how fast is he? He does play the ball well.

At 6-3, 260, he would seem to be the perfect outside linebacker for a 3-4 scheme, but he has also been good playing as a down 4-3 end. He was limited some last season because of injury, but he has the tools to be a 10- or 12-sack player early in his career.

21. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

He played in an offense where he had a lot of wide-open receivers, but he can make all the throws and he isn't afraid to fit it into tight windows when need be. He is small at 6-1, which will scare off some teams, but he has that on-field moxie you have to love. There is concern about some of his behavior from some scouts. "Would you want him to be the face of your franchise?" one NFC scout asked. Actually, I would.

22. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Took over as the starter when Reuben Foster left and played well. He is a speedy linebacker who can blitz if asked to do so and can run in coverage. Should be a three-down linebacker.

23. Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

He's too short at 6-2 to play tackle, which he played last season for the Bulldogs. He was used at guard at the Senior Bowl and had a good week. He is a physical player who has the line versatility teams like, which will help his value. He was scheduled to have shoulder surgery after the Senior Bowl.

24. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

He's a 6-5, 250-pound pass-catching tight end who dominated on the lower level. He has the ability to get deep in the middle of the field and create matchup issues when split out. Has to work on his blocking, but that's not why a team would draft him high.

The potential is there for this kid to be an elite pass rusher, but there are off-field concerns and he missed time with injuries last season. He was a much better player in 2015-16 than he was last season. But it's hard to overlook pure pass-rush ability.

He started since his freshman season, which tells you about his talent level. He is 6-1, 200 pounds, which is a good size for the position. He will mix it up in coverage, but needs to work on his technique some.

A former basketball standout, he is coming off an impressive junior season where he showed off his athletic ability. He can get to the football and can cover, which is a must to stay on the field as a linebacker these days. He does need to add some bulk, but he has the tools to be a big-time inside/middle linebacker.

At 6-1, 195 pounds, he has the tools to be a good man-cover corner. He has great speed to use in coverage, but he does need some seasoning when it comes to technique since he wasn't a full-time starter until last year.

29. Ronald Jones, RB, USC

I like this kid a lot more than most. He is an explosive runner who can go the distance at any time. What's not to like about that in an era of air offenses? Despite that ability, I think he's more than capable of being an inside-the-tackle runner. Think Chris Johnson.

He is a quick, penetrating defensive tackle/end who has the tools to be even better on the next level. He plays an aggressive style that teams will love. He does need to add some weight.

This former baseball player emerged as a big threat in the South Carolina offense. He has good size at 6-5, 250 pounds and has the ability to be a threat down the field in the passing game. He will be a 25-year-old rookie, which is a concern.

This is a raw prospect who played for the Hoosiers for just two seasons after junior college, but he has the ability to be a dominant pass-catching tight end. At 6-5, 248 pounds, he can run and he is more than willing as a blocker. This might seem high for now, but watch him soar up boards.

Just missed

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan; Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford; Will Hernandez, G, UTEP; Mike McGlinchey, T, Notre Dame; Connor Williams, T, Texas; Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville; Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State; Derrius Guice, RB, LSU; Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State; Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn; Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M; Sony Michel, RB, Georgia; Dante Pettis, WR, Washington.



