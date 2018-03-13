2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Deep dive on the six off-ball linebackers in my Top 50

The quarterback class in the 2018 NFL Draft is being hyped at epic proportions, and deservedly so. The running back class is being discussed in a similar vein, which makes sense.

But how about this off-ball linebacker class? It's the best group at that position since at least 2012, when Luke Kuechly, Dont'a Hightower, Mychal Kendricks, Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David, Nigel Bradham, Brandon Marshall, and Danny Trevathan entered the league.

I currently have six off-ball linebackers in my top 50, clearly players I believe can be productive, full-time players at the next level. Let's closely examine those players in this update.

Read on for a breakdown of the top 50 prospects on my board.

1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

2. Derwin James, S, Florida State

3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: Smith stands in a class by himself in this loaded off-ball linebacker group. His twitchiness and sustained speed help him beat running backs to the corner, he's active with his hands to beat blocks, and he runs down the field in coverage like an oversized safety.

5. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

7. Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

8. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

9. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

10. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

11. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

12. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

13. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

14. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

15. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

16. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

17. Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

18. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

19. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

20. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

21. Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

22. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

23. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

24. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

25. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech: Edmunds is quite a physical specimen and makes tons of plays close to the line of scrimmage because he's the size of a defensive end -- with long arms -- at the linebacker position. He's slow to process routes and play-fakes as a coverage defender but is only 19 years old.

26. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

27. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State: Like Edmunds, Vander Esch won't put on a block-shedding clinic anytime soon. However, blockers have a hard time latching onto him because of his deceptive speed at 6-4 and 256 pounds.

28. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

29. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

30. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

31. Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson: O'Daniel often lined up wide in the slot at Clemson and made impact plays on a variety of receiver screens near the perimeter. He's also a smooth coverage linebacker who had five pass breakups and two interceptions in 2017 and is a deft blitzer. Perfect blend of skills to play linebacker in today's NFL.

32. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

33. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

34. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

35. Mike McGinchey, OT, Notre Dame

36. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

37. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

38. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

39. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

40. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

41. Holton Hill, CB, Texas

42. James Daniels, C, Iowa

43. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

44. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

45. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

46. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

47. Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

48. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State: Leonard didn't run the 40 or do any of the agility drills or jumps at the combine, and he played his collegiate ball at the FCS level, so he's easy to overlook. On film, he looked like Bobby Wagner against the competition he faced, and he was the best off-ball linebacker at the Senior Bowl. Leonard is a fluid mover and thrives in coverage.

49. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

50. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: Evans is your classic Alabama linebacker in a few ways -- ultra-physical play, best between the tackles -- but he has good enough change-of-direction ability to make plays in coverage. With quicker play-recognition, he can be an upper-echelon linebacker down the road.