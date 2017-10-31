2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Despite loss, Lamar Jackson is back in top 20

Lamar Jackson has been clicking lately. In essence, he's been Louisville's featured running back over the past three games, but he's also made clear advancements as a passer since the loss to NC State on October 5.

His legs afford him extra time to get rid of the football in the face of pressure, and his arm allows him to make any throw imaginable, inside the pocket or not.

Jackson has averaged 445 yards of total offense in his last three games. That's ludicrous. No, I'm not counting on him to have three-straight 160-plus yard rushing yard games in the NFL like he's done over the past three weeks, but he's just a ridiculous playmaker who's only 20 years old and has gotten considerably better as a passer in all phases each season in college.

Let's update the top 20 NFL prospects after Week 8 in college football:

I'm starting to realize I'm basically alone with such a high ranking for Rudolph, but that's OK. While he's recently been ever so slightly more antsy going through his reads, he's still doing so. Beyond that, he demonstrated awesome resiliency after his interception in the rain in Morgantown with a tremendous fourth quarter to secure the win over West Virginia. Sure, there are some arm-strength concerns. Yet Rudolph's vast experience and proficiency with quarterbacking nuances -- pocket movement, progression reading -- and good accuracy have him atop my overall rankings. Is he an Andrew Luck prospect? No. But he's the best quarterback prospect for the 2018 class up until this point.

Rudolph is the most NFL-ready passer in the draft. USATSI

The Crimson Tide were off this Saturday, and they prepare for back-to-back games against ranked SEC opponents -- LSU and Mississippi State. Fitzpatrick stays put.

Florida State was humiliated on Friday night by an upstart Boston College club on national television. Despite the crushing defeat, James showed up in a big way with 13 tackles and one pass breakup. He really seems to be on the fast track to playing linebacker or strong safety in the NFL, which will distance him from the previous Jalen Ramsey comparisons (he's now playing cornerback for the Jaguars). James is a special talent.

Barkley is still the best player in college football -- Lamar Jackson is No. 2 in my mind -- but that doesn't mean everything written about him needs to be positive. His kickoff return touchdown was another example of his vision, cutting ability, and deceptive long speed; however, he struggled as a runner against Ohio State beyond an outstanding 36-yard cutback touchdown scamper. Barkley was held to just eight yards on his other 20 carries. Obviously, the Buckeyes sold out to stop him -- particularly when they trailed -- and this game illustrated another reason why running backs, even the spectacular ones like Barkley, don't have as much value as other positions. Barkley moves down just one spot this week. He's still the Heisman front-runner in my opinion.

All in all Notre Dame's offensive line won the much-hyped battle against NC State's defensive line on Saturday. Of course, Nelson was a major part of that. He flourished in one-on-one situations and as a puller and did whiff in a pass-protection rep -- which was strange -- which is why he moves down one spot. Yeah, the bar has been set really high for this stalwart of a guard prospect.

6. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

Washington found himself in a cold and rainy game against physical West Virginia cornerbacks, and he turned in an admirable performance: seven receptions, 91 yards, and two touchdowns. The enormous plays haven't been there of late, and I don't have a problem with that. I know he can hit the home run with his speed and tracking ability. The more workmanlike performances like the one he had against West Virginia demonstrate his well-rounded game.

Chubb and McGlinchey battled to a draw in my estimation, each heavyweight landing some quality punches. Chubb was a force against the run for the most part -- he got washed down the line on a few occasions -- and McGlinchey was his typical force field in pass protection. There was one rep in which Chubb tried like three counter moves on McGlinchey to no avail. Chubb's size, awareness, and power at the point of attack make him the most NFL-ready defensive end in the 2018 class.

I watch Brown in awe every week. Not that he's the greatest offensive tackle prospect ever, it's just so ridiculous that he moves as well as he does at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds. He gets right in there among all the "smaller" guys on inside runs and routinely labels linebackers at the second level. In pass protection, with his long arms extended, it's like defensive ends and outside linebackers have to run around the block to get to the quarterback.

9. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

Speaking of long arms, Okoronkwo looks to have tentacles on his 6-foot-1 frame, and he uses them well when reaching the pass-rushing apex. Even if he doesn't work in a pass-rushing move with his arms and hands, Okoronkwo can win with good, old-fashioned speed and bend around the edge. Against Texas Tech, he had 10 tackles -- his most in a single game this season -- with one sack and a tackle for loss.

10. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

As mentioned with Chubb, McGlinchey held his own against the Wolfpack defensive end. He also was effective on run plays in Notre Dame's offense that heavily features Josh Adams and Co. McGlinchey was kinda-sorta surprised by Chubb's speed to the quarterback on a screen play early. Outside of that, he had a clean outing.

Sutton is on fire. He had six grabs for 137 yards against Tulsa. One long completion came on a trick play, but it allowed Sutton to show off his ability to track and come down with the football. His slippery ways after the catch were on display once again too. The 6-foot-4 wideout has 30 receptions for 489 yards with four touchdowns in his last four games.

Love was held out of Stanford's narrow, not-so-pretty victory over Oregon State. You know what was missing in the 15-14 win? A long touchdown run (or two).

Georgia was clearly better than Florida in all phases, and Smith was everywhere as usual. He had eight tackles and forced a fumble. When you watch Smith deliver big hits between the tackles, it's easy to assume he's a two-down run-stopper. Then you see him fly to the sideline on a pitch and sink into coverage. He's a fun prospect at the linebacker position.

14. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Another top running back got some rest this weekend. It'll be needed, as the Tigers make the lonely trip to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama in primetime. We all remember Leonard Fournette's struggles against the Crimson Tide during his illustrious career with LSU, and Guice will get his shot against Nick Saban's punishing front seven.

Western Michigan ran for 220 yards at 5.2 yards per carry in the 20-17 win over Eastern Michigan, and as has been the case all season, the enormous run-game performance started with Okorafor's powerful combo blocking. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has all the physical traits to be a franchise left tackle for a long time in the NFL.

I thought Joseph was good, not great against Georgia Tech. Fortunately for him, he won't see any triple option offenses in the NFL. Really though, a lot of typically sound linebackers have issues against the Yellow Jackets with all the misdirection, pulling guards and lead blockers. Joseph still has the skill set you want from a modern-day linebacker.

Burnett has been one of the steadiest receivers in college football this season. He's quietly made 61 receptions for 788 yards with eight touchdowns as Sam Darnold's go-to target either when he's been in need of a big play or when he needs to locate his security blanket. The USC star is quick before and after the catch and has consistently demonstrated superb ball skills.

Hurst took full advantage of a lesser opponent this past weekend. He destroyed the Rutgers run game, and his acceleration after the snap was as advertised. The redshirt senior had eight total tackles and two tackles for loss to go along with one sack. Based on the increasing importance of defensive tackles in the NFL today, don't be surprised if Hurst is picked earlier than this ranking.

19. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Lamar, meet the top 20. Top 20, meet Lamar Jackson. He's back. Jackson is legitimately getting better every week, and that's scary for opposing defenses. Sure, his two worst games came against the best two defenses he's faced this season -- Clemson and NC State -- but Louisville was thoroughly over-matched at essentially every position in those contests. Jackson has quickly turned into quite the impressive passer, and we know what he can do with his legs on designed runs and scrambles.

Jackson continues to get better as a passer. USATSI

20. Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

With his 202-yard game against NC State, Adams went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season, and he's done it at 8.9 yards per rush. Without question, he's running behind a tremendous offensive line, but his one-cut ability and explosion through the hole and in the second level are why he's a part of these rankings.

Honorable Mention

DE Arden Key, LB Dorian O'Daniel, CB Denzel Ward, DE Harold Landry, RB Ronald Jones III, WR Anthony Miller, TE Mark Andrews, WR Michael Gallup, RB Royce Freeman, CB Levi Wallace, DE Austin Bryant, RB Damien Harris