2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Greatest strengths, biggest flaws of QBs

It's nearly impossible to have a conversation with anyone regarding the 2018 NFL Draft and not dive deep on the quarterback prospects.

This group has the potential to make draft history, as it'd be hard to find someone surprised if four quarterbacks are picked in the first five selections, an occurrence that's never happened since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

So, I've included the greatest strengths and biggest weaknesses -- and history tells us these attributes won't change in the NFL -- of the top quarterback prospects.

Read on for a breakdown of the top 55 prospects on my board.

1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

2. Derwin James, S, Florida State

3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

5. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

7. Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

8. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

9. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

10. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Strengths: Full-field reading. Typically displays pinpoint downfield touch. Natural pocket drifter. Great overall accuracy. Made 41 starts in college and has plenty of RPO experience. Some mobility. Weaknesses: Least-strong arm of the six potential first-round quarterbacks. But for me, arm strength is the most over-hyped and least-important attribute at the signal-caller spot. Could use his lower body to generate more power on his throws.

11. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

12. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

13. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

14. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Strengths: Electric athleticism, scrambling ability, and play-making skill on designed runs. Displayed massive improvement moving in the pocket, with accuracy, and reading the field in his three years as Louisville's starter. Weaknesses: Tendency to miss high on throws toward the boundary due to his feet not aligning with the sideline, which causes his hip and arm to be "late" thereby leading to a sailed pass. At times confused by zone blitzes. Pocket drifting skills are there but inconsistent.

15. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

16. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Strengths: Clean, quick delivery. Strong arm. Experience under center. Very accurate at intermediate levels. Flashes of full-field reading and pocket maneuverability. Can make impressive anticipatory throws. Weaknesses: Can lock onto first read. Occasionally "overextends" plays and makes bad decisions forcing passes. Can slide into pressure and take huge hits. Downfield accuracy isn't as good as his intermediate accuracy indicates it should be. Two concussions in college.

17. Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

18. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

19. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

20. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

21. Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

22. Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Strengths - Next-level anticipation on high-degree of difficult throws. Drops the ball in the bucket often. Unafraid, aggressive thrower. Makes tremendous plays throwing the football after scrambling. Big arm. Above-average mobility. Solid overall accuracy. Weakensses: Elongated delivery. Gun-slinger style leads to bad interceptions. Hectic pocket movement gets footwork out of sorts. Even in clean pocket, he throws off balance more than you'd like. Lacks experience.

23. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

24. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

25. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

26. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

27. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

28. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

29. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

30. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

31. Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson

32. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

33. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

34. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

35. Mike McGinchey, OT, Notre Dame

36. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

37. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

38. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

39. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

40. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

41. Holton Hill, CB, Texas

42. James Daniels, C, Iowa

43. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

44. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

45. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

46. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

47. Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

48. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

49. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

50. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

51. Josh Sweat, Florida State

52. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

53. Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College

54. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

55. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming - Although I've settled on Allen at No. 55 overall, I figured it'd be a disservice to you if I didn't include him here. Strengths - Enormous arm. Big frame. Plus athleticism. Desire to improvise. Occasional elite-level throws at the intermediate level and down the field. Weaknesses: Overly antsy in the pocket. Habitually "overextends" plays and forces the football into traffic. Accuracy is spotty down the field.