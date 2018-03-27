2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Greatest strengths, biggest flaws of WRs

This class of wide receivers has gotten an undeserved bad rap. There are absolutely first-round caliber wideouts -- yes, plural -- in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Courtland Sutton played in a wide-open offense at SMU but dominated cornerbacks for three seasons at the collegiate level and crushed his combine workout. He's my clear-cut WR1, and the rest of my top 50 features five more receivers.

With the prevalence of the pass in today's NFL, the wideout spot has grown in importance, so much so that I consider it a "premium position."

Read on for a breakdown of the top 50 prospects on my board.

1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

2. Derwin James, S, Florida State

3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

5. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU: Strengths: Tall with muscular build. Long arms and big hands. Dominates in contested-catch situations and when the pass is outside his frame. Can make acrobatic grabs that require difficult body contortion. Impressive wiggle and burst after the catch, especially for his size. Good long speed. Weaknesses: Occasional drops on easy throws. Didn't run many intricate routes in college.

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

7. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

8.Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

9. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

10. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

11. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

12. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

13. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

14. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

15. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

16. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

18. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State: Strengths: Elite long speed on the field. Uses long arms and big hands well, as he makes many difficult grabs in traffic down the field. No wasted motion in YAC situations. Gets North-South. Outstanding body control near the sidelines. High-points well. Weaknesses: Lacks height. Some strange drops on wide-open targets. Only ran a few routes at Oklahoma State. Not an agility-based YAC wideout.

19. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

20. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

21. Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

22. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

23. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

24. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

25. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

26. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

27. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

28. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

29. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

30. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

31. Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson

32. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State: Strengths: Slippery route-runner. Plus body control and outside-of-frame receiving skills. Deceptive ability after the catch, can make corners miss with subtle lateral quickness and burst. Natural ball skills and has a "my ball" attitude. Weaknesses: Lacks elite explosiveness and long speed. Doesn't win with his frame, as he's a somewhat shorter wideout.

33. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

34. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

35. Mike McGinchey, OT, Notre Dame

36. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

37. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

38. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State: Strengths: Power-forward body type. Crazy ball-skills, particularly when high level of concentration is needed with tight coverage. Routinely high-points the football. Red-zone monster. Weaknesses: Not a speedster. Somewhat slender frame could hurt him against press. Average yards-after-the-catch skills. Didn't run many routes at Oklahoma State.

39. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

40. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

41. Holton Hill, CB, Texas

42. James Daniels, C, Iowa

43. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

44. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: Strengths: Suddenness helps him beat press often. Sharp cuts while running his routes. Good long speed. Weakensses: Slight frame. Despite his route-running acumen, he's not a dynamic YAC receiver.

45. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

46. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis: Strengths: Most impressive "my ball" mentality in the class. Proficient route-runner. Crafty with the ball in his hands as a runner. Plays bigger than his size. Weaknesses: Short, compact frame. Quicker than fast.

47. Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

48. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

49. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC: Strengths: Outstanding ball skills, especially on off-target throws. Nimble footwork -- which will help against the press -- and understands how to find soft spots in zone or when to continue his route against man. Finds and has the quickness to work through tiny cracks in the defense with the ball in his hands. Weaknesses: Not slow but not a burner. Tiny frame.

50. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama