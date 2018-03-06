2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Highs and lows at combine lead to new Top 50

With a sample size of data spanning nearly 20 years, the NFL combine can be utilized to compare past draft prospects with those set to the enter the professional ranks.

The yearly pre-draft event doesn't make or break a prospect -- film trumps all -- it simply serves as a tool to quantify the most likely range of outcomes for a player in the NFL.

And yes, there are outliers on both ends. Some combine freaks flop. Some combine duds shine.

Read on for a breakdown of the top 50 prospects on my board. A post-combine update of my full prospect rankings will be published later this week.

1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

2. Derwin James, S, Florida State: He destroyed the combine with a 4.45 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump at nearly 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds.

3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: His blend of power and speed are unparalleled in this draft class at the linebacker spot. Running 4.51 at just about 6-1 and 236 pounds at the combine was fantastic.

5. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU: Sutton crushed the combine, running 4.54, clocking a crazy-fast 6.57 in the three-cone and jumping 35.5 inches in the vertical test.

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: He had an epic combine performance and can be a multi-dimensional star immediately in the NFL.

7. Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

8. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan: What will Hurst's heart condition do for his draft stock? Some teams will likely flag him and move him down their boards. Others won't. Because I'm not a doctor, he stays at No. 8 on my board. He looks like a future All-Pro.

9. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

10. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

11. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville: He demolished the combine with a 4.38 40-yard dash, 6.71 three-cone, and rare 3.98 short shuttle.

12. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: He ran 4.49 at 224 pounds, so the questions about his speed were answered.

13. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State: He showcased his outstanding track speed and springiness at the combine, as he ran 4.32, had a 39-inch vertical and an 11-foot-4 broad jump.

14. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Jackson needs to sharpen his footwork on outside passes, as it currently leads to the occasional overthrow. We saw that at the combine. Between the numbers, he's as good as any quarterback in this class and moves well inside the pocket. And he's Mike Vick as a runner.

15. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

16. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Rosen has clean fundamentals which lead to a high volume of pinpoint accurate throws. The forced tosses that pop up are worrisome, as is his game when he needs to get through multiple reads.

17. Taven Bryan, DL, Florida: The J.J. Watt comparisons at Florida are obviously going to be extraordinarily difficult for Bryan to live up to; however, the comparison is an apt one. Bryan moves much better than other 6-4, 290-pounders in college football, has a stellar first step, and flashes devastating pass-rushing moves Watt uses on a regular basis. Bryan's a truly versatile defensive lineman near the top of this class. His combine was just a tick less impressive than Watt's in 2011 at 6-5 and 291 pounds.

18. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

19. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

20. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA: His combine performance was on par with Ziggy Ansah's and closely comparable to Jadeveon Clowney's.

21. Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

22. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

23. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

24. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

25. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

26. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: Brown had a combine performance to forget, but I'm relying on the film by keeping him as a first-round prospect. Brown is immensely strong and creates a long loop for pass-rushers to get to the quarterback simply due to his size and length.

27. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

28. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

29. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

30. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

31. Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson: O'Daniel reminds me of Telvin Smith of the Jaguars, an undersized swiss-army knife who was perceived to be too small for the linebacker position at the NFL level. Smith's currently one of the finest young linebackers in the game. O'Daniel is quick to diagnose play designs and has the athleticism to cover and blitz when needed. He had the fastest three-cone (6.64) and short shuttle time (4.07) at the linebacker spot at the combine.

32. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

33. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas: Ragnow is the Bradley Chubb of centers. He checks all the boxes. Size, experience, nuanced skill, power. He's got it all and will be a quality pivot immediately in the NFL. His ankle just needs to be fully cleared.

34. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Mayfield threw with zip at the combine, which wasn't surprising. A few of his errant passes in Indy came further down the field, a small weakness of his on film, along with a tendency to turn into a runner too quickly against pressure.

35. Mike McGinchey, OT, Notre Dame

36. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

37. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

38. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

39. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

40. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

41. Holton Hill, CB, Texas

42. James Daniels, C, Iowa

43. Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College: Landry did a lot for himself at the combine, with a 6.88 three-cone drill and a 1.59 split at 252 pounds. Those are He's a less refined version of Vic Beasley.

44. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: Ridley is just not the type of receiver I gravitate towards in the scouting process. He has a slight frame, doesn't have elite downfield speed or explosiveness, and as the combine showed, lacks premier agility.

45. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

46. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

47. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

48. Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

49. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

50. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: Allen threw it very well at the combine, and I'm not just talking about the 70-yard bomb he unloaded. I liked Allen more on the re-watch -- a yearly post-combine tradition with the quarterbacks as a self check -- than I did initially, but his anxiousness after he moves from his first read and stretches of bad decision-making an accuracy are major red flags.