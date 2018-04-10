2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Mike Gesicki, Sony Michel and other underrated players
Taking a look at the best prospects in the 2018 draft outside the top 50 but inside the top 100
Now that we're in April and the NFL draft is only two weeks away, it's time to expand my Big Board to a top 100 list.
I've written at length about all of the top 50 prospects, so it's time to shed light on those outside that group who I still believe are quality players.
In this article, I'll highlight my favorite "underrated" players in the No. 50 to No. 100 range in this draft class.
Read on for a breakdown of the top 100 prospects on my board.
1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
2. Derwin James, S, Florida State
3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
5. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
7. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
8. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
9. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
10. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
11. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
12. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
13. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
14. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
15. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma
16. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
18. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
19. Vita Vea, DT, Washington
20. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
21. Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia
22. Sam Darnold, QB, USC
23. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
24. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
25. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
26. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
27. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
28. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
29. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
30. Connor Williams, OT, Texas
31. Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson
32. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
33. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
34. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
35. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
36. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
37. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
38. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
39. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
40. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
41. Holton Hill, CB, Texas
42. James Daniels, C, Iowa
43. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
44. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
45. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
47. Billy Price, OL, Ohio State
48. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
49. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State
50. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
51. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
52. Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College
53. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
54. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State: Gesicki is entering the NFL at the perfect time, when tight ends have gradually shifted away from the line of scrimmage and are mainly utilized as matchup nightmares in the slot and even on the perimeter at times. Gesicki plays like a big wide receiver with impressive speed. Also, because of his phenomenal leaping ability and strong hands, he's always open a few feet over his head.
55. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
56. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State: Rankin might be the most fundamentally sound offensive tackle in this class. He's quick and balanced in his kick slide, times his punches well and has light feet to mirror pass-rushers. With a bit more strength, he can handle power-rushers slightly better than he does now. The former Mississippi State is one of the Day Two gems in this class.
57. Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech
58. Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
59. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
60. Malik Jefferson, ILB, Texas
61. Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama: Bozeman didn't get a combine invite, and that could've been due to a lack of twitchiness on combo blocks and when he's asked to slide through to the second level. He's an effective on-the-move blocker though. Despite being relatively tall for his position, Bozeman plays with a good anchor and a strong, wide base. He's a wall in pass protection.
62. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
63. Justin Reid, S, Stanford
64. Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech
65. Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest: At 6-foot-4, and 264 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms, Ejiofor has NFL defensive end size and immense length. Beyond that, his hands are awesomely active, and he converts speed to power around the corner. While not very bendy, he gets to the quarterback with explosiveness and refined pass-rushing moves -- most notable a nasty swim -- and is a force against the run mainly due to his hard-to-move frame.
66. M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
67. Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn
68. Auden Tate, WR, Florida State
69. Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
70. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
71. Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State
72. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
73. Arden Key, DE, LSU
74. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
75. Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia
76. Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina: An athletic linebacker with jagged instead of smooth movements, Moore is arguably the best zone coverage linebacker in this class. A super-experienced player, Moore has seen every type of route combination behind him and has the speed, quickness and ball skills to make plays while sinking into coverage. He snagged 14 interceptions in his four-year career at South Carolina and was seemingly always around the football against the run too. With more upper body strength, he'd get better at shedding blocks, which he already does on occasion.
77. Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
78. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
79. Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC
80. RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami
81. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
82. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State: Ballage is a ridiculous athlete. At almost 6-2 and 228 pounds, he ran 4.46, jumped 33.5 inches in the vertical and had a 6.91 time in the three-cone drill at the combine. According to MockDraftable.com, if you put his athletic profile next to past wide receiver prospects, he's more than 80 percent comparable to names like Michael Floyd, Quincy Enuwa, Sammy Watkins, and Dwayne Bowe. While he doesn't have the best vision between the tackles, his cutting ability is fantastic, and he's a reliable receiver.
83. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
84. Justin Lawler, DE, SMU
85. Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi
86. Austin Corbett, OL, Nevada: Corbett's film is a blast to watch. Aggression City. He fires his hands on defensive linemen and much more often than not, they're overpowered by his punch. He's pretty mobile too, which helps him get into proper position to deploy his hands. Even if he plays guard at the next level, Corbett should excel due to his controlled strength.
87. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State
88. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State: Lazard was a jump-ball, contested-catch monster during his illustrious career at Iowa State. At almost 6-5 and 227 pounds, he has natural size advantage and, importantly, is a fluid athlete who at times can create separation, which can be a problem for bigger receivers.
89. B.J. Hill, DT, NC State
90. Fred Warner, LB, BYU
91. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
92. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
93. DeShon Elliott, S, Texas
94. Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State
95. Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss
96. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
97. Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt
98. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
99. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State
100. Mark Walton, RB, Miami
