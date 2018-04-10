2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Mike Gesicki, Sony Michel and other underrated players

Now that we're in April and the NFL draft is only two weeks away, it's time to expand my Big Board to a top 100 list.

I've written at length about all of the top 50 prospects, so it's time to shed light on those outside that group who I still believe are quality players.

In this article, I'll highlight my favorite "underrated" players in the No. 50 to No. 100 range in this draft class.

Read on for a breakdown of the top 100 prospects on my board.

1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

2. Derwin James, S, Florida State

3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

5. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

7. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

8. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

9. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

10. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

11. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

12. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

13. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

14. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

15. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

16. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

18. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

19. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

20. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

21. Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

22. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

23. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

24. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

25. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

26. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

27. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

28. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

29. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

30. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

31. Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson

32. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

33. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

34. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

35. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

36. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

37. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

38. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

39. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

40. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

41. Holton Hill, CB, Texas

42. James Daniels, C, Iowa

43. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

44. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

45. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

47. Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

48. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

49. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

50. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

51. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

52. Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College

53. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

54. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State: Gesicki is entering the NFL at the perfect time, when tight ends have gradually shifted away from the line of scrimmage and are mainly utilized as matchup nightmares in the slot and even on the perimeter at times. Gesicki plays like a big wide receiver with impressive speed. Also, because of his phenomenal leaping ability and strong hands, he's always open a few feet over his head.

55. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

56. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State: Rankin might be the most fundamentally sound offensive tackle in this class. He's quick and balanced in his kick slide, times his punches well and has light feet to mirror pass-rushers. With a bit more strength, he can handle power-rushers slightly better than he does now. The former Mississippi State is one of the Day Two gems in this class.

57. Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

58. Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

59. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

60. Malik Jefferson, ILB, Texas

61. Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama: Bozeman didn't get a combine invite, and that could've been due to a lack of twitchiness on combo blocks and when he's asked to slide through to the second level. He's an effective on-the-move blocker though. Despite being relatively tall for his position, Bozeman plays with a good anchor and a strong, wide base. He's a wall in pass protection.

62. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

63. Justin Reid, S, Stanford

64. Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech

65. Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest: At 6-foot-4, and 264 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms, Ejiofor has NFL defensive end size and immense length. Beyond that, his hands are awesomely active, and he converts speed to power around the corner. While not very bendy, he gets to the quarterback with explosiveness and refined pass-rushing moves -- most notable a nasty swim -- and is a force against the run mainly due to his hard-to-move frame.

66. M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

67. Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn

68. Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

69. Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

70. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

71. Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State

72. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

73. Arden Key, DE, LSU

74. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

75. Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia

76. Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina: An athletic linebacker with jagged instead of smooth movements, Moore is arguably the best zone coverage linebacker in this class. A super-experienced player, Moore has seen every type of route combination behind him and has the speed, quickness and ball skills to make plays while sinking into coverage. He snagged 14 interceptions in his four-year career at South Carolina and was seemingly always around the football against the run too. With more upper body strength, he'd get better at shedding blocks, which he already does on occasion.

77. Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

78. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

79. Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC

80. RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami

81. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

82. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State: Ballage is a ridiculous athlete. At almost 6-2 and 228 pounds, he ran 4.46, jumped 33.5 inches in the vertical and had a 6.91 time in the three-cone drill at the combine. According to MockDraftable.com, if you put his athletic profile next to past wide receiver prospects, he's more than 80 percent comparable to names like Michael Floyd, Quincy Enuwa, Sammy Watkins, and Dwayne Bowe. While he doesn't have the best vision between the tackles, his cutting ability is fantastic, and he's a reliable receiver.

83. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

84. Justin Lawler, DE, SMU

85. Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi

86. Austin Corbett, OL, Nevada: Corbett's film is a blast to watch. Aggression City. He fires his hands on defensive linemen and much more often than not, they're overpowered by his punch. He's pretty mobile too, which helps him get into proper position to deploy his hands. Even if he plays guard at the next level, Corbett should excel due to his controlled strength.

87. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State

88. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State: Lazard was a jump-ball, contested-catch monster during his illustrious career at Iowa State. At almost 6-5 and 227 pounds, he has natural size advantage and, importantly, is a fluid athlete who at times can create separation, which can be a problem for bigger receivers.

89. B.J. Hill, DT, NC State

90. Fred Warner, LB, BYU

91. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

92. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

93. DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

94. Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State

95. Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss

96. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

97. Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt

98. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

99. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

100. Mark Walton, RB, Miami