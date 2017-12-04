2018 NFL Draft QB Stock Watch: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold win conference titles

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold took advantage of their opportunity to showcase their talents without the other top quarterback prospects on the field over the weekend.

While Mayfield didn't need to do much while Oklahoma cruised to victory over TCU, he definitely didn't have a bad game, and Darnold connected on a variety of downfield passes, chunk plays that were ultimately the difference in the Trojans' thrilling win over Stanford.

Here's a look at the updated stocks of the draft's top signal-caller prospects.

Stock Steady

Jackson wasn't on the field this weekend. He's still numero uno on my quarterback board. His Louisville team will take on Mississippi State on Dec. 30 in the TaxSlayer Bowl. The Bulldogs boast a stingy pass defense -- it surrenders just 175 yards per game through the air, the 12th-best number in the country.

Stock Steady

Rudolph and the Cowboys will clash with Virginia Tech in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28. The Hokies will go into that bowl game having allowed just 187.2 passing yards per game this season, the 21st-best figure in college football.

Stock Steady

UCLA will take on Kansas State on Dec. 26 in the Cactus Bowl. The question is will Rosen play? After not taking the field in the second half in UCLA's regular-season finale against California due to getting dinged on a hit in the second quarter, Rosen could choose to sit out the bowl game and start prepping for the NFL. However, the matchup against the Wildcats is an enticing one -- they currently allow the second-most passing yards per game (310.3) in the bowl subdivision.

Stock Up

Darnold demonstrated his "boom" without any major "bust" against Stanford in the Pac-12 championship win. And that's huge for an ultra-talented quarterback who has had problems with turnovers this season. He created outside the pocket by keeping his head downfield and locating open receivers. Beyond that, he was efficient working underneath. Darnold was ready and willing to improvise when things broke down, and the Trojans' huge plays were the result of his creativity. A few of those big-gainers needed pinpoint accuracy too. With an effective showing against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, he could move up the rankings and take a large wave of momentum into draft season.

Stock Up, Slightly

Mayfield and Oklahoma weren't really tested by TCU's defense -- for the second time this season -- in their 41-17 convincing win the Big 12 title game. The front-runner for the Heisman trophy went 15 of 23 for 243 yards with four touchdowns, so by the stat book, he had yet another ridiculously efficient contest. But those numbers need context. The vast majority of his completions, big plays and touchdowns were easy, layup-type throws, and the few times he didn't find a wide-open receiver, he was either a tick late or inaccurate (typically with an overthrow) down the field. Mayfield didn't need to be spectacular against the Horned Frogs. And while he wasn't bad, he certainly wasn't as outstanding as his numbers would indicate. His best toss came on a seam throw to Mark Andrews in the end zone that was dropped. Straight dime. Overall, though Mayfield has gotten considerably less antsy as a passer this season and his 2017 campaign in general has been tremendous. I just don't know how challenged he's been.

Stock Steady

Finley's Wolfpack play Arizona State in the Sun Bowl ET on Dec. 29. The Sun Devils have given up 268.1 passing yards per game this season, the 112th-best average in the nation.

This isn't the first time Woodside's received an honorable mention distinction, and I'll definitely have more to write about him over the next few months. He went 27 of 37 for 307 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the MAC championship win. On the year, the 6-foot-2 senior has 28 touchdowns and just four picks. He performs well in all areas -- from inside the pocket, while under pressure, and down the field.