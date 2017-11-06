2018 NFL Draft QB Stock Watch: Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph clinging to No. 1

Bedlam was absolutely bananas on Saturday, and the two high-profile quarterbacks certainly didn't disappoint. Mason Rudolph had a good, not great game, as his turnovers played a big factor in the Cowboys losing to their rivals at home.

However, Rudolph flashed all the quarterbacking nuances that have allowed him to stay at the No. 1 spot all season to this point.

In September, the Oklahoma State signal-caller had a huge lead in these rankings. Not anymore. He's had a few uncharacteristic hiccups in each of the last three games mixed in with the occasional highlight-reel throws.

Here's a look at the updated stocks of the draft's top signal-caller prospects.

Stock Steady

Rudolph was hit or miss against Oklahoma. He lofted a few pinpoint-accurate deep balls and rocketed a handful of out routes from the far hash but also delivered some underthrown downfield passes and tossed a bad interception in the end zone. Rudolph operates a spread system in which receivers have plenty of space to operate, and James Washington and Marcell Ateman are serious NFL prospects. I also think his shoulder isn't 100 percent. Concerns regarding Rudolph have grown over the past month -- like sometimes shoddy footwork that had led to floated passes -- but I just like his pocket movement and overall accuracy to all levels of the field.

Rudolph threw a costly pick in the end zone in a loss to the rival Sooners. USATSI

Stock Steady

Jackson and Louisville were off last week, and I have a feeling he's going to end the season on a high note. He has two home games against Virginia and Syracuse before a season finale at Kentucky. Jackson is nipping the heels of Rudolph for the No. 1 quarterback spot.

3. Sam Darnold, USC

Stock Up Slightly

Darnold did just enough against Arizona to sneak ahead of Josh Rosen for the the time being. His second-quarter touchdown pass to Steven Mitchell Jr. was next-level awesome -- he held the safeties by looking down the seam before unleashing a laser to the back right corner of the end zone -- and his improvisational skills were on display often, as usual. But there were the usual overthrows to wide open receivers, and an interception in which he simply didn't see a defender in the end zone. Really, it was what has become the typical Darnold game this season.

4. Josh Rosen, UCLA

Stock Steady

Rosen didn't play this weekend -- UCLA's next game is at home against Arizona State before the enormous clash with Darnold and the Trojans on November 18. The junior quarterback is likely not healthy at this point, so the bye week came at the perfect time. Also, the Bruins need to find a way to protect him better down the stretch.

Stock Steady

Finley began the game with 15 straight completions, which embodies his game. He's a rhythm passer who'd work well in a no-huddle offense. And while many of those throws against Clemson were quick throws against zone and off coverage, he sprinkled in some deep shots down the sideline and ripped some seam passes. One interception was a bad read on a slant and the other came on what was essentially a jump ball situation at the end of the game. This was the second consecutive game in which Finley's statistics didn't leap off the page, but he performed well as a pocket passer. He even added some long runs on read-option plays.

Stock Up Slightly

Mayfield and Rudolph had games that mirrored each other in Bedlam. Mayfield had his usual downfield and sideline strikes, threw a really bad interception and was sacked five times, the latter showcasing his worst pocket awareness outing of the season. A large chunk of his 598 yards came after the catch, and while Mayfield set up his pass-catchers to accumulate yards after the catch, the majority of those explosive plays were simply displays of superior athleticism by Oklahoma's skill-position players. Mayfield certainly didn't have a bad game, though. His touch downfield was impressive.

The Rockets' senior quarterback completed 23 of 31 passes for 361 yards in the win over Northern Illinois on Saturday. After completing 69.1 percent of his throws at 9.88 yards per attempt with 45 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2016, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder is connecting on 64.3 percent of his passes at 10.1 yards per attempt with 19 touchdowns and just two picks on the season. Toledo runs a Big 12-ish spread attack, but Woodside has been exceptional operating it over the past two years. He has a nice delivery and quality arm with reliable accuracy. He's a dark horse quarterback prospect.