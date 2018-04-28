2018 NFL Draft: Raiders trade up to take Arden Key and give pass-rush a boost

With the No. 87 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Arden Key, edge rusher out of LSU after trading up in Round 3.

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: If he can stay out of trouble, he can be a star. That's a big if, but he has first-round ability.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Special blend of height, length, and athleticism. No. 1 pick-type. Underachiever in his final season as LSU. When he's in rhythm, he looks like 15-sack-per-season player. Times in which he looks that dominant mainly came in 2016. Could stand to add more weight to his huge frame. Motor is hit or miss.

NCAA recap

Shea Dixon, Geaux247: The 247Sports Top-100 recruit out of Georgia signed with LSU shortly after Ed Orgeron was named defensive line coach in 2015, and he closes out his career as one of the most productive pass rushers in program history. His five sacks in nine starts as a true freshman helped Key land on the SEC All-Freshman Team, and as a sophomore in 2016, he set the LSU record for sacks in a single season (12), including a big showing with six tackles and a safety in a bowl game win over Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville.

Key's final year in Baton Rouge came with some hiccups. He missed all of spring workouts in 2017 due to personal reasons then shoulder surgery kept him sidelined all of summer and fall camp. He returned to action three games into the season, ultimately starting eight games and recording 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Key sat out LSU's bowl game due to injury, which included surgery in December to repair a broken finger. He left LSU after three seasons with the team.