2018 NFL Draft rankings: Ball skills, quickness and everything to know about CBs

The 2018 cornerback class has a handful of quality prospects at the top and a plethora of starting-caliber players who'll likely be selected in the second and third rounds.

While it may seem as though the ability to stay with a receiver is the most important trait for a cornerback, he needs to be able to consistently make plays on the football to thrive in the NFL.

Below I've ranked each of the consensus top cornerbacks in the qualities I deem most necessary to be successful at those positions in the pros (listed in order of importance). I've also added one player who should be available a bit later in the draft who excels at each particular trait.

Ball Skills

This category is all encompassing regarding what it takes to make a play in coverage -- awareness and recognition as the ball arrives to get eyes on it, then, obviously, the ability to get your hands into the passing lane to either knock down the throw or intercept it. He was only highly productive for one year, but Jackson stands alone in this area. He's keenly aware, and uses his impressive blend of leaping ability and length to get his hands on the football frequently. Oliver made an assortment of plays on the ball in man coverage, which is typically more difficult than doing so from zone coverage. He quickly reacts when noticing the receiver is locked onto the football, gets his head around and his hands on the ball. Alexander is similar to Oliver in this area. Hughes plays the football aggressively from off-man coverage. Ward's ball skills certainly aren't a liability. He just fails to get his head back to the ball more often than you'd like from a first-round cornerback.

Sleeper: Darious Williams

The former UAB star doesn't have ideal outside cornerback size but is twitchy and understands the importance of his getting his mitts on the football. He had 15 pass breakups and six interceptions in 2017. Williams aggressively attacks the hands of the wideout as the pass arrives and possesses the athleticism to slide around receivers to break up passes with his arm extended. He plays much bigger than his frame and is always zeroed in on the football. Tulane's Parry Nickerson and Utah State's Jalen Davis are also ball-skill studs.

Quickness

Alexander Hughes Ward Jackson Oliver

Alexander has outstanding short-area quicks, and Hughes is springy in all directions. Ward definitely doesn't lack much agility himself, but it's his downfield speed that pops the most. Jackson's change-of-direction skills are above-average for a bigger, zone cornerback. Oliver's hips aren't the most fluid as he's getting out of his backpedal, and he's a split-second late when he has to click and close.

Sleeper: D.J. Reed

The Kansas State alum boasts smooth athleticism and a game with plenty of explosion. Whether it be following a jerk route or planting then driving toward a run play, Reed's elite quickness is very apparent on film.

Speed

Ward Oliver Alexander Hughes Jackson

Being able to run with faster wideouts down the field isn't the only attribute that makes a cornerback in the NFL, but it's a luxury some teams covet from their top coverage defender. Ward absolutely flies all over the field, and you won't beat him deep. Despite running only a 4.50 at the combine, Oliver has track speed and even if he's beat with quickness off the line, his catch-up speed is effortless. Alexander can really run too, and though Hughes is probably quicker than he is fast, his return skills showcase the ability to kick it into an impressive top gear. Jackson isn't slow footed by any means, but he has the least downfield jets of this group.

Sleeper: Donte Jackson

Jackson ran 4.32 at the combine, and that speed shows on the field. His awareness is lacking. His ability to make up for that deficiency is not.

Run Support/Tackling On Receiver Screens

Alexander Ward Hughes Jackson Oliver

Alexander is in a class by himself here, as his combination of twitchiness and super-aggressive demeanor really help him dealing with blockers on the outside. Ward and Hughes undoubtedly have the willingness the throw their weight around against the run but their smaller statures lead to them getting pushed around often. Jackson might be the most active run-support corner of these five prospect yet isn't a reliable tackler. Oliver needs to show more aggression in run support.

Sleeper: Williams

Williams rapidly diagnoses outside pitches and screens and makes his presence felt often, which is impressive for a sub-200 pound cornerback who's not even 5-foot-11.

Scheme Fits

Outside Man Cornerback

Alexander Ward Oliver Hughes Jackson

Height would be the only thing holding back Alexander with man-to-man duties on the outside. He's quick, has top-level awareness, and the speed to stay in phase throughout the entire route. The same can be said about Ward. Oliver got loads of experience in man at Colorado. Hughes' small frame could hurt him against bigger perimeter wideouts, and he's not a burner deep. Jackson is best in zone.

Sleeper: Holton Hill

At 6-2 with 32-inch arms, impressive quickness for his size, and plus ball skills. Hill gives receivers fits on the outside. He's a Day Two or potentially early Day Three corner who can start in man right away near the perimeter. Auburn's Carlton Davis is another prime candidate to play man on the outside.

Outside Zone Cornerback

Jackson Ward Alexander Hughes Oliver

If Jackson can float back into zone and keep his eyes on the quarterback, he has Josh Norman potential in the NFL. The speed and click-and-close skills of Ward, Alexander, and Hughes would make them instant play-makers in zone coverage. Oliver lacks the explosiveness when changing directions to consistently make a big impact in this type of coverage, although he's not totally lost in zone.

Sleeper: Tarvarus McFadden

After an eight-interception 2016, McFadden regressed for the Seminoles this past season and didn't have a pick. While he predominately had press man duties, he had troubles with faster, quicker receivers and finding the football in 2017. At 6-2 with 32 1/2-inch arms, 38.5-inch vertical, and excellent ball skills, primarily playing zone on the outside would be the most ideal situation for him.

Slot Cornerback

Alexander Ward Hughes

Jackson Oliver

Alexander's mirroring skills and dynamic athleticism make him capable of covering from anywhere. Ward can move into the slot too. Hughes might be best in the slot because of his smaller frame and twitchiness. Unless facing bigger slot receivers on the inside, Jackson and Oliver don't have the suddenness to win on the inside.

Sleeper: Greg Stroman

Stroman was a disruptive cornerback during his illustrious career at Virginia Tech. His slender frame lends itself to explosive movements which help him close on routes with multiple cuts. Stroman's ball skills don't disappoint either.