2018 NFL Draft rankings: Pass-protection, run-game scheme fits and everything to know about OTs

The offensive tackle group in the 2018 NFL Draft lacks that elite, sure-fire top 10 pick typically featured in most classes. There are a select few with first-round ability.

Most interestingly, there's not a general agreement on which offensive tackle prospect is top dog.

Below I've ranked each of the consensus top offensive tackles in the qualities I deem most necessary to be successful at the position in the pros (listed in order of importance). I've also added one player who should be available a bit later in the draft that excels at each particular trait.

Pass Protection vs. Speed

At nearly 6-foot-9 and 309 pounds with 34-inch arms and elite explosiveness, it should come as no surprise that Miller typically handles business against speed-rushers on the outside. Crosby has a vastly different body type than Miller but moves his compact frame extremely well. Williams might be a guard on some teams' boards, but he too was gifted with top-end physical talents that allow him to get to the pass-rushing apex quickly. McGlinchey, Brown, and Okorafor all occasionally run into issues against pure speed off the edge.

Sleeper: Joe Noteboom

Noteboom simply looks like a pass-protection specialist. He's 6-5, 309 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms and is a technician with his kick slide and punch timing. He's the exact type of blocker a team would want to face an outside-rusher who leans on his speed rush.

Pass Protection vs. Power

Brown Williams Okorafor McGlinchey Crosby Miller

Brown simply dominates smaller pass-rushers with his length and sheer mass at nearly 6-8 and 345 pounds. Good luck beating him with a bull rush. Won't happen. Williams has a noticeable mean streak and seemingly enjoys hard-fought battles in the trenches. Like Brown, Okorafor's combination of long arms and 330-pound frame make him immovable even against a great deal of force around the corner. McGlinchey, Crosby, and especially Miller could all stand to add some weight and upper body strength at the next level.

Sleeper: Will Richardson

Richardson was boring to watch at right tackle for NC State in 2017. While he doesn't deploy the fastest kick slide, he delivers a stunning pop to outside-rushers and plays with outstanding balance. With clear-cut power and 35 1/4-inch arms, he rarely lets a defender get into his chest, the key to a successful bull rush.

Run-Blocking In Space

Crosby Williams Okorafor Miller McGlinchey Brown

Crosby was an exquisite fit in Oregon's up-tempo, zone-heavy run game in 2017. He frequently got downfield to spring Royce Freeman and Co. on outside run plays and screens. More important than having the athleticism to quickly get to the second level, Crosby is almost always under control and accurate when looking for a linebacker or defensive back. Williams has similar characteristics to Crosby at a similar size. Okorafor is an excellent combo blocker. Miller grew a lot in this area from 2016 to this past year, and McGlinchey and Brown can undoubtedly hold their own with extra blocking responsibilities despite being bigger, taller tackles.

Sleeper: Desmond Harrison

The West Georgia star who was a Junior College All-American and spent the 2013 season at the University of Texas before being kicked off the team, is ridiculously mobile. He really looks like a tight end on the field with plenty of power and an impressive mean streak when finishing his blocks.

Man-on-Man Run-Blocking

Brown Okorafor Miller McGlinchey Williams Crosby

Brown is the last offensive lineman a front seven player wants to see in a man-to-man situation. His long limbs and power are overwhelming. Okorafor has a comparable size and strength advantage in most of his one-on-one matchups, and Miller blocks with plenty of tenacity. McGlinchey and Williams have experience "on an island" although the former did receive a fair amount of help from teammate and future first-rounder Quenton Nelson at left guard.

Sleeper: Jamarco Jones

Speaking of blocking an an island, Jones did that often for Ohio State in 2017. While his career in Columbus took a while to take off, he matured into a super-reliable left tackle for the Buckeyes who could win with proper technique or plus power.

Position Fits

Power/Gap Scheme

Brown Williams McGlinchey Okorafor Crosby Miller

Brown was actually used as a puller in Oklahoma's ultra-creative scheme more than you'd probably expect, and he fared well in that area. Williams is a punisher, and McGlinchey was a key piece on a variety of power plays at Notre Dame. Due to Miller's lack of bulk, he comes in at No. 6 in this category but flashes of more aggression in the run game in 2017 indicate the arrow is pointing in the right direction for him in the strength department.

Sleeper: David Bright

Stanford runs one of the most "traditional" power run schemes in the country, and Bright was integral to that offense operating at with extreme efficiency this past season. He's mobile and plays with low pad level to drive defenders backward often.

Zone Scheme

Crosby Miller Williams McGlinchey Okorafor Brown

Due to his experience on stretches and his strengths executing those plays, Crosby would be the best fit in a zone-based rushing offense at the next level. Miller isn't your typical run-blocking left tackle, but his athleticism is an offensive line coach's dream. Williams has light feet too. The last three names here are much better fits in a more power-centric running offense.

Sleeper: Brian O'Neill

As a former tight end, O'Neill doesn't lack in the lateral movement department, which is ideal for a inside and outside zone run plays. He just needs to get considerably stronger and add some weight to deal with powerful edge-defenders.