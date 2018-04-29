2018 NFL Draft results for Day 3: Grades, trades, Shaquem Griffin and more from Rounds 4-7
Get caught up on everything that happened in the 2018 NFL Draft
The 2018 NFL Draft is in the books, and while Day 3 didn't have the household names of the previous two nights of action, there was no shortage of excitement throughout the day.
Miss out on a pick or want to know exactly who your team drafted? You can check out all 256 selections in our draft tracker, along with our grades on each pick from Pete Prisco (Rounds 1-3) and Chris Trapasso (Rounds 4-7).
We'll be breaking down all the action on CBSSports.com and on CBS Sports HQ in the coming hours, days and weeks, but here's a brief recap of what you may have missed.
- Grades: Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
- Best Picks: Shaquem Griffin and the best pick for all 32 teams
- Biggest Surprises: Top 10 include Saquon Barkley, Denzel Ward
- Best Undrafted: Two Longhorns, two Auburn Tigers headline list
- Trade Tracker: Cowboys add Tavon Austin and every draft day deal
- NCAA Recap: Breaking down the draft by conference, school
- Panthers kick off Day 3 with potential heir to Greg Olsen
- Giants add Kyle Lauletta as potential starter after Eli Manning
- Browns trade up with Pats to take a guy who didn't play in 2017
- Buccaneers parrot disappoints everyone during live pick
- Raiders finally end Maurice Hurst's draft slide
- Shaquem Griffin drafted by Seahawks, joins brother in Seattle
- Cowboys add Mike White to compete for QB2 job
- Titans trade up to the Tom Brady's No. 199 for Luke Falk
- Jaguars add Tanner Lee to QB depth chart on Day 3
- Chiefs add spice to Raiders rivalry by drafting Oakland GM's son
- Bengals add Logan Woodside to compete behind Andy Dalton
- Cowboys ship Ryan Switzer to Oakland as Raiders keep reshaping WR room
- Eagles raid Russell Crowe's rugby team for their final pick
