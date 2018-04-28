2018 NFL Draft: Steelers add James Washington as deep-ball threat after Martavis Bryant trade

With the No. 60 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected James Washington, wide receiver out of Oklahoma State.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: C

Pete Prisco: They replace Martavis Bryant with a vertical threat. But he needs to learn to do more.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Best downfield weapon in the class. Has shorter, compact frame but super-long arms and big hands, which help him in contested-catch situations. Fights well against press. Devours cushion in off coverage. Elite top gear and has underrated route-running ability.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Steelers found their replacement for Martavis Bryant with Washington, who averaged 20.9 yards per catch in 2017. He won't make much of a Fantasy impact as a rookie with Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Le'Veon Bell stealing targets, but Washington will make Ben Roethlisberger better. Washington is only worth a late-round flier in re-draft leagues, and he's a third-round pick at best in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues.

NCAA recap

Robert Allen, GoPokes: Washington is one of the most productive receivers in the history of the Big 12 Conference. He finished with 4,472 career receiving yards, a figure that leads all active FBS players and ranks third in Big 12 history. He finished with 39 career receiving touchdowns and his career average of 86 receiving yards per game is the best among all receivers from Power Five conferences with a minimum of 2,000 career receiving yards.

In 2017, Washington was a unanimous first-team All-American selection and winner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in college football. He finished the season with 74 catches for 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns. Washington's 1,549 receiving yards and 119.2 receiving yards per game both led the FBS and his 13 touchdown receptions ranked fourth nationally. He led all FBS players with 19 catches of 30 yards or longer, 12 catches of 40 yards or longer and eight catches of 50 yards or longer. From Pro Football Focus, he was targeted on 38 passes of 20 yards or more and caught 19 of those for 835-yards and eight touchdowns.