2018 NFL Draft: Steelers take Mason Rudolph, giving them options behind Big Ben

It was no secret that he Steelers were targeting a quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft, and speculation had them possibly taking one in the first round. Well, Pittsburgh got its quarterback, but it wasn't until Round 3 when they traded up to No. 76 to take former Oklahoma State star Mason Rudolph. He'll join college teammate James Washington, the big-play wide receiver who was the Steelers' second-round pick, in Pittsburgh.

Rudolph is considered the best deep passer in this draft class, and he'll join a Steelers depth chart that begins with 36-year-old future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. A year ago, Big Ben hinted that he might retire, but earlier this offseason he suggested he wanted to play another 2-3 years.

It's also worth noting that the Steelers used a 2017 fourth-round pick on Joshua Dobbs, and they have no idea if he can play. Jones, a 2013 fourth-rounder, has appeared in 19 games and is 3-2 as a starter. It will be interesting to see where Rudolph fits in; it's unlikely that a rookie would suddenly catapult to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Roethlisberger. That said, the Steelers aren't keeping four quarterbacks on the roster either, which could be bad news for Dobbs, who didn't see the field as a rookie.

Asked days before the draft if the Steelers would target a quarterback, general manager Kevin Colbert said this: "We haven't eliminated any position this year. Our job is not only to win a championship in '18, it's to secure this franchise's ability to do it in the future, and you have to have a great player at the quarterback position in our eyes to have the best chance to win a championship."

Colbert continued: "Look, Ben's a Hall of Fame quarterback. We're very lucky to have him. He has stated his intention to play at least a few more years, and that's awesome. ... Fortunately, we have one who is still a very highly productive, highly efficient quarterback, so part of our job is to surround him with the best talent as well. So we have to weigh that in, and we will weigh that in throughout, but we haven't eliminated any position in this draft whatsoever."

Which brings us back to Rudolph, who becomes the third quarterback drafted into the AFC North behind Baker Mayfield (to the Browns) and Lamar Jackson (to the Ravens). The Steelers have been a Rudolph fan throughout the draft process and in wholly unsurprising news, the feelings were mutual; during an NFL Network interview last month, Rudolph said he would love to play for coach Mike Tomlin.

"I did it accurately, I did it efficiently, for four years. And I think I do that the best out of those guys in this class."@Rudolph2Mason makes his #NFLDraft pitch.



And now he's gotten his wish.