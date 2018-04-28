2018 NFL Draft: Steelers take Mason Rudolph to back up Big Ben after trade with Seahawks

With the No. 76 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected Mason Rudolph, quarterback out of Oklahoma State after a trade up with the Seahawks.

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: I like the value here. He is their quarterback of the future. It's a solid addition in this spot.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Vastly experienced pocket passer with ideal size for the quarterback spot. Full-field reader with impeccable downfield touch to make "bucket throws" often. Natural mover in the pocket. Arm strength is good but lacks at times. Moves decently well for his size. Familiar wih RPOs.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Steelers found their potential quarterback of the future in Mason Rudolph. We know Ben Roethlisberger talked about retirement last year, but he's going to play in 2018. Rudolph could eventually take over for Roethlisberger, but his Fantasy value is minimal as a rookie. In dynasty leagues, Rudolph is only worth taking with a late-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

NCAA recap

Robert Allen, Go Pokes: Rudolph leaves Oklahoma State as the most decorated quarterback in school history and holds more than 50 school records. He threw for 4,904 yards as a senior to break the school record formerly held by Brandon Weeden. Rudolph completed his career with 10 400-yard passing games and 23 300-yard passing games in his career, both school records. Rudolph also led the nation in points responsible for per game. He was responsible for 47 touchdowns his senior season.

Rudolph won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and received All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press. Rudolph gets the highest grades on character and he has become an exemplary leader in his time at Oklahoma State.