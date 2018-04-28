2018 NFL Draft: Texans add tight end Jordan Akins to third-round haul

With the No. 98 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Texans selected Jordan Akins, tight end out of UCF.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: They take a pass-catching tight end who will help DeShaun Watson.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Older prospect with plus athleticism and ability to catch the ball outside his frame. Yards-after-the-catch abilities are impressive. Split out tight end only in the NFL.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Texans needed a tight end in a big way, and Jordan Akins could start as a rookie. He'll have to beat out Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson for playing time, and Akins could be a sleeper in re-draft leagues. He's worth a late-round pick if he ends up No. 1 on the depth chart. In dynasty leagues, Akins is worth a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of McDonough, Georgia, Akins was part of UCF's 2010 class but decided to join MLB's Texas Rangers instead, where he played four seasons in the minors. Upon his return, he had 12 catches for 135 yards in 2014 along with 363 yards on 15 kick returns (24.2 YPR). Akins missed significant time the following season due to injury after opening the year as one of the team's starting receivers. He returned as a tight end his junior season, catching 23 passes for 347 yards with two TDs.

Akins put up career-best marks in his senior year, catching 32 passes for 515 yards and four scores while starting 11 games. He had multiple catches in all his appearances for an undefeated UCF squad.