2018 NFL Draft: Texans stop Justin Reid's fall after finally going on the clock in Round 3

With the No. 68 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Texans selected Justin Reid, safety out of Stanford.

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: He is a solid playmaking safety who will help a secondary that needs help. He will push for time right away.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Experienced, multi-faceted defensive back who was listed as a safety but played plenty of cornerback at Stanford. Has cornerback-esque movement skills at decent safety size. Hips are fluid. Impressive length and athleticism. Tackling reliability is a concern. Quality safety who'll be solid in all areas but not necessarily a prospect with All-Pro potential.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A 247 Composite three-star recruit out of Dutchtown in Giesmar, Louisiana, Reid played in 12 games as a true freshman, recording 21 tackles and logging his first career interception at Colorado. He was honorable mention All-Pac-12 as a sophomore, recording 55 tackles and breaking up seven passes. His biggest performance came in a 52-27 win over Oregon, when he totaled 11 tackles, including three for loss.

Reid made first-team All-Pac-12 as a junior, recording 94 total tackles (including 6.5 for loss) with five interceptions and one sack. All five picks came in a five-week stretch starting at USC in early September. Reid recorded nine total tackles and recovered a fumble against the Trojans in the Pac-12 title game, then broke up two passes against TCU in the Alamo Bowl before declaring for the draft.